Ask HN: Does anyone dream of code?
14 points by rs86 1 hour ago
I have been having this problem lately. When I close my eyes and try to sleep my mind wanders and soon enough I am thinking about code, programming mentally. And I wake in the middle of the night and I am still mentally coding in a semi hypnotic state. I have slight OCD if that matters. Does any one feel the same? It is as if my mind never turns off.





I occasionally do, but it always seems to take the form of finding a really good solution to a horrible bug. Then I'll wake up full of joy at having fixed the bug only to realise it was one entirely imagined during my dream.

Yes, but not in the literal sense for me. I never see any text or code but rather some abstract version of the problem I'm trying to solve. I dislike it to be honest, it makes me feel like I'm not getting any rest, especially when I wake up in the middle of the night from a code dream only to continue in that loop while I'm half awake.

One time I went to sleep after starting a take home code test for a job interview; I woke up a few hours later having some intense dreams about it and ended up knowing exactly what to do. I finished it at 4am. I didn't end up getting the job, but they said during the interview they really liked the code.

Only when deeply immersed into a problem. Day to day work doesn't really get it going for me, but if its something challenging I'll see all kind of code in my dreams, I've woken up with 'aha' moments too.

Yep. I love it when that happens. Happens especially when writing complex code instead of just rattling off CRUD. The best time was when I worked for months on a Prolog project for uni, every day, all day with very complex concepts to crack. During the day when I went outside, my brain transformed everything in Prolog clauses; cars, roads, houses, bikes, people talking to me. And at night my dreams were in code as well. I now have it when doing embedded code or game code.

This is not unusual. The brain processes and organizes information when we sleep, just that we don't all usually remember this happening.

I find that I tend to think about things in my sleep on three occasions:

1 when the activity is new

2.when I am sufficiently stimulated and excited by the material.

3. when I am worried or upset

This 'dream state'used to occur to me in the past when I actively played chess, when I was in school studying for exams and nowadays when I'm struggling with (and mastering) a new concept or paradigm in programming. Recognizing it for what it is - a process of deep archiving and reorganization, I have come to embrace it and even be happy when it occurs, since material I have processed in this way terms to be deeply ingrained in my memory for longer.

Yes, this is quite common.

Different types of code dreams are common too - code nightmares where you get caught in small, infinite loops or are unable to escape oscillation between a small set of bad operations

Or happy code dreams where you float above the system and observe high levels of interaction and execution, watching data flow like water, and execution happen rythmically like beats of music.

I do. But it doesn't happen very often, and I don't hate it.

The clearest memory I have, is when I was 15, debugging some hacky PHP codes for days still unable to find a solution. I dreamed that piece of code and suddenly wake up with a fix, it was a pretty nice feeling.

Also an year ago I started learning Haskell, despite reading a lot of tutorials I wasn't able to understand what a monad is. One day I woke up and find myself understood the concept. I don't remember the content of the dream, but it was a sweet dream and I slept longer than usual.

I am not sure if I have OCD, but I like coding so dreaming code is not an issue for me.

Electric sheep?

This is true for everything in life. Do some thing alot, and your mind will start processing it while you are asleep.

I used to have such dreams about EverQuest. So I eventually realized I should play less :P

It's called the Tetris Effect, read: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetris_effect

I sometimes do. It is particularly satisfying when I debug (correctly!) the code in dream which I struggled to debug while awake.

Yep. My subconscious often gives me very interesting "left field" type problem solving/troubleshooting advice during my programming dreams.

In my first years of college I was a semester behind. I made up for that in 2 weeks of Christmas break.

That was the first and last time I dreamt of Java.

I can't read in my dreams. I'm able to dream that I'm reading but the whole understanding of what the text actually should transport isn't there.

Who doesn't?

I don't, FWIW.

All the time

