|Ask HN: Does anyone dream of code?
14 points by rs86 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite
|I have been having this problem lately. When I close my eyes and try to sleep my mind wanders and soon enough I am thinking about code, programming mentally. And I wake in the middle of the night and I am still mentally coding in a semi hypnotic state. I have slight OCD if that matters. Does any one feel the same? It is as if my mind never turns off.
