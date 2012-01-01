|
|Can we find the reason why a specific ad is being shown on our Facebook feed?
|
14 points by lampzzy 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite
|Last week I went to a restaurant with some friends and while checking the menu we saw that there was a cocktail with Campari (alcoholic liqueur) - this triggered a 30 sec conversation about the drink. Following day I open my FB feed and something weird happened - there was a Campari ad just in front of me! In the last months of my online life I didn't search for Campari, cocktails, beverages or anything related so I think it would be great if there was a way of finding why that ad end up there!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
http://newsroom.fb.com/news/h/facebook-does-not-use-your-pho...
The phenomenon you're observing is due to various interesting human psychological quirks, such as priming effects.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priming_(psychology)
reply