Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
20% slowdown in http benchmarks in Go 1.8 rc3 (github.com)
36 points by 01walid 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





"Too late for Go 1.8, but we can look into performance during Go 1.9."

That probably shouldn't be the response for a major performance regression in a release candidate.

Looks like I'm sticking to Go 1.7 for however long it'll take before 1.9 is released.

reply


bradfitz : "That was one of the biggest architectural changes in the net/http.Server in quite some time. I never did any benchmarking (or optimizations) after that change. "

Sorry, what ? It's not like the http server of the stdlib is here only for doing hello world code samples... You would imagine those benchmark to be part of some CI process along with unit tests.

reply


Talking about this commit: https://github.com/golang/go/commit/faf882d1d427e8c8a9a1be00...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: