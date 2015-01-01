Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Redash: Connect to any data source, easily visualize and share your data (github.com)
Looks great! What about open-sourced Superset[1] from AirBnB? Both looks great, but Superset seems to have a superset of Redash features (bad pun intended).

[1]: https://github.com/airbnb/superset

Redash is fantastic. Things like scheduled queries just work, and the AMI is a great way to get up and running quickly. The docs are decent and the upgrade script works well. I also really appreciated the (optional) Login with Google feature and the ability to limit it to certain email domains (we use Google Apps, so it worked really well). We've been trialling it casually in our engineering and data science teams.

However, the latest version is a little rough around the edges. Bugs like this one https://github.com/getredash/redash/issues/1520 (can't delete users, even at the CLI) and this one https://trello.com/c/6siqvcxh/39-admin-should-be-able-to-dis... (there's no option to delete a user in the admin UI, requested since September 2015) make fall just short of production-ready.

Hello, it seems that there are no instructions on step-by-step installing redash in your own server. The only thing I could find was info on how to install it on AWS or using docker (https://redash.io/help-onpremise/setup/setting-up-redash-ins...). However I want to install it normally, using my server's nginx / postgresql / python / supervisorctl etc. Can it be done? Can you provide some step by step instructions ?

Thanks !

At the top of the setup guide is a link to a provisioning script which might help: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/getredash/redash/master/se...

Thanks! Yes this file could be used to see the compoments needed to install redash.

However I'd really prefer some complete step-by-step instructions to actually understand better what's going on. For example similar to the instructions gitlab provides for installing in your server (https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/blob/master/doc/inst...)

We've been using it on a project to aggregate clinical trial data from many different sources (https://opentrials.net) and it has been great!

It allows researchers (not necessarily devs, usually medical doctors) to peek our raw data, and it's a great excuse for them to learn at least the basics of SQL. The response has been great.

We also use it to do some small data checks on the data quality, with alerts sent to our Slack.

Highly recommended.

