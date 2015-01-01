[1]: https://github.com/airbnb/superset
However, the latest version is a little rough around the edges. Bugs like this one https://github.com/getredash/redash/issues/1520 (can't delete users, even at the CLI) and this one https://trello.com/c/6siqvcxh/39-admin-should-be-able-to-dis... (there's no option to delete a user in the admin UI, requested since September 2015) make fall just short of production-ready.
Thanks !
However I'd really prefer some complete step-by-step instructions to actually understand better what's going on. For example similar to the instructions gitlab provides for installing in your server (https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/blob/master/doc/inst...)
It allows researchers (not necessarily devs, usually medical doctors) to peek our raw data, and it's a great excuse for them to learn at least the basics of SQL. The response has been great.
We also use it to do some small data checks on the data quality, with alerts sent to our Slack.
Highly recommended.
