Major Causes of Transformer Oil Leak 1 point by himalayal 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite The transformers are susceptible to oil leakage which can be caused by many causes. The oil leak of power transformer will do harm to stable and safe operation of power supply system for a long term. If leaks are not repaired, further deterioration will occur resulting in loss of oil, environmental damage, downtime, ongoing maintenance costs and potential high replacement costs. To facilitate the normal running of electric system, major causes of transformer oil leak are summarized here. more http://www.himalayal.com.cn/Events/MajorCausesofTransformerOilLeak.html







