Thousands of deadly U.S. military airstrikes have gone unreported (militarytimes.com)
40 points by 3131s 1 hour ago | 11 comments





i'm disappointed that i haven't seen a single member of the media or Democratic party establishments talk about Obama's expansion of the drone program.

we have a long list of names. the executive branch of our government curates the list unilaterally and in secret. then, we cross names off the list by killing them. sometimes, they're American citizens. often, they are in countries we're technically at peace or even allied with.

i'm near certain that history will judge us very harshly. in any case, it's Trump's drone program now. i hope the technologists who created this infrastructure think about that when they try to sleep.

If you still think of the world as divided into good and evil, then I have to break it to you that you have been played. Brainwashed by years and years of media programming.

One man's terrorist is another man's hero. The U.S routinely bombs other sovereign countries and this is show cased as a "hero" activity. If the bombed people retaliate, they are terrorists. The truth is not black/white. Same way U.S data surveillance is OK but same thing done by China is seen as backward regime.

People complain about US govt surveillance all the time. It doesn't always lead to change but there's a healthy degree of dissent.

President Trump wasn't wrong when he said terror attacks are under reported but sadly the underreported ones are committed by the United States and her allies.

What exactly is the "big picture" I'm missing here that is achieved by levelling Yemen one mud brick building at a time?

This is a definitional thing, right? Laymen think of "airstrike" in terms of anything coming from the air, but the military use of the term has always reflected the very different nature of long-range bombing mission and (say) helicopter support of infantry units.

> "Apaches for example, conduct close combat attacks as a maneuver element supporting a ground force in contact with the enemy. I would not consider this in the category of 'airstrike.'"

This is reflected in the fact that the helicopters are parts of the Army, not Navy or Air Force.

So you can certainly criticize the use of this term since it may prey on predictable/reasonable civilian misunderstanding of military language, but it's hard to agree with the author that

> The media and others have depended on these figures for years with the understanding they are a comprehensive rollup of all American and coalition activity...no one from the military ever has come forward to clarify that it is wholly incomplete.

unless the Army was also failing to include it in something like "groundstrikes".

My grandmother might think that the terms "wireless carrier" and "wireless data" should clearly cover WiFi, based on the plain meaning of the words, but it just turns out that this isn't included in the technical definitions. Yes, if someone technical was profiting off this predictable confusion it would be bad and possibly malicious, but it's not accurate to describe someone using these technical names as "inaccurate" or "quietly excluded".

I understand that for operational secrecy reason, not all action would be published, but I would have thought there should be at least post mission briefings and outcomes being discussed by news sources and political leaders after the fact?

For instance, here in Australia I know there has been a squadron of F/A-18s conducting bombing and strike campaigns in Afghanistan, but we don't hear anything at all about the sorts of missions they have been running, nor their effectiveness. Indeed, many Australians I have spoken to actually have no idea that we had a sizeable amount of our Air Force over there conducting operations.

I had no idea, what (if any) details are reported and where? Do you suggest any sources I can follow to stay more informed of Australian involvement?

There's only one way to find out the truth: FOIA the mission logs

hah. you, sir, are either an optimist or a satirist.

FOIA responses are routinely denied or heavily redacted even for much more mundane requests than asking for details of unacknowledged drone kills.

Probably just nobody thought to tell the Army to send these numbers in, or possibly even to track them.

I like methodology they used to estimate number of airstrikes.

