we have a long list of names. the executive branch of our government curates the list unilaterally and in secret. then, we cross names off the list by killing them. sometimes, they're American citizens. often, they are in countries we're technically at peace or even allied with.
i'm near certain that history will judge us very harshly. in any case, it's Trump's drone program now. i hope the technologists who created this infrastructure think about that when they try to sleep.
One man's terrorist is another man's hero. The U.S routinely bombs other sovereign countries and this is show cased as a "hero" activity. If the bombed people retaliate, they are terrorists. The truth is not black/white. Same way U.S data surveillance is OK but same thing done by China is seen as backward regime.
What exactly is the "big picture" I'm missing here that is achieved by levelling Yemen one mud brick building at a time?
> "Apaches for example, conduct close combat attacks as a maneuver element supporting a ground force in contact with the enemy. I would not consider this in the category of 'airstrike.'"
This is reflected in the fact that the helicopters are parts of the Army, not Navy or Air Force.
So you can certainly criticize the use of this term since it may prey on predictable/reasonable civilian misunderstanding of military language, but it's hard to agree with the author that
> The media and others have depended on these figures for years with the understanding they are a comprehensive rollup of all American and coalition activity...no one from the military ever has come forward to clarify that it is wholly incomplete.
unless the Army was also failing to include it in something like "groundstrikes".
My grandmother might think that the terms "wireless carrier" and "wireless data" should clearly cover WiFi, based on the plain meaning of the words, but it just turns out that this isn't included in the technical definitions. Yes, if someone technical was profiting off this predictable confusion it would be bad and possibly malicious, but it's not accurate to describe someone using these technical names as "inaccurate" or "quietly excluded".
For instance, here in Australia I know there has been a squadron of F/A-18s conducting bombing and strike campaigns in Afghanistan, but we don't hear anything at all about the sorts of missions they have been running, nor their effectiveness. Indeed, many Australians I have spoken to actually have no idea that we had a sizeable amount of our Air Force over there conducting operations.
FOIA responses are routinely denied or heavily redacted even for much more mundane requests than asking for details of unacknowledged drone kills.
