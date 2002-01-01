Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why many Indian politicians have a criminal record (economist.com)
46 points by jimsojim 1 hour ago | 20 comments





The Article doesn't cover basics of Criminality of Indian Politicians.

These are just two example in last week from 1 south Indian state caught on camera (Because Local media would not cover since pretty much media in state supports ruling party):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOueUSVSuYk [1]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hG2fqW-tcM [2]

Very rarely criminality of Indian politicians comes out because Media do not want to cover it. These showed up because someone could record. But in both cases, elected representatives and their goons are already out of trouble.

India is a land of lawlessness and that's a reality.

[1]A journalist being beaten by local representatives brother because he wrote on their corruption.

[2]Goons of local representative beating a women (1 eyed mind you) because she didn't agree for their illegal construction in front of her house.

The videos you linked were so hard to watch.

> India is a land of lawlessness and that's a reality.

It's a little more subtle : well connected people to whatever they want and get away with no consequences. People who dare to oppose these powerful people discover the true meaning of hell. It's true practically everywhere in the world including the US.

IMO for all the shit that social networks receive (for good reasons), one of the side effects is that it's a lot easier to share such gross violations of law an example of which are the above videos. In a way social networks give people power.

I disagree, at least for more local issues. Social media or other attention platforms only help if there's a single action that needs to happen.

Case in point: a few neighbors had a shitbird stealing milk bottles delivered to our porches. The police obviously aren't sending in the detectives for 4-5 $2 bottles a week. But we captured the guy in camera, did a social media assault that attracted the news. A city fireman saw the guy on TV, recognized him from another petty theft, and called his cop friend who found the guy.

That's what social media does for individual or small group problems.

If you have a problem with a building project or city action, social media will attract sympathetic comments and crazy people. To get action, you need to round up people and show up at events and hearings.

I've helped people out fighting powerful interests.l at a local level. They always fight back, but in modern America you don't have people showing up to rape your wife or beat you. At the end of the day, powerful people need money, and its very possible to create the perception of risk that will slow down the funding stream. That tends to solve David v. Goliath issues.

"Because Local media would not cover since pretty much media in state supports ruling party)' --What's the arrangement there? Do the parties own/control the local press or is the press frightened of the parties?

Jason Jones from the Daily Show years ago did a piece about not "fake news" in India but "paid news" for politicians, pretty interesting:

* Video: http://www.cc.com/video-clips/mrx7ec/the-daily-show-with-jon...

* Reality check: https://www.quora.com/How-accurate-was-The-Daily-Shows-expos...

I have another theory. You don't get votes in India. You buy them. A wannabe politician needs a lot of money to win an election. Criminals who have made money through bootlegging or by beating up people have a leg up in this respect. Once they get to power, they indulge in corruption to pay off the people who helped them win and to save for the next election. The next election, they have more money to pay the average voter so his competitor needs to be an even bigger criminal.

politics in a nutshell

Indian villages are still tribal. The tribal cheiftains win the elections. As there is no legitimate methods to be chieftains, the way to be one is to show power or be a criminal. Now real power is with politician, and crininals become politicians. There is also corruption. The higher posts are occupied by castes in higher levels. There has to be a way to create a level playing field and that is not to stop corruption but force the bureaucrats to take bribes from all sections of the society. For that you need criminals as leaders. So OBC, other backward communities (official name) and communities in lower level elect leaders with criminal background. The communities in the top level have their members in bureaucracy and they are "influential".

I'm an Indian and can verify that. A lot of scumbags keep winning and hold onto power here usually by hook or crook. In fact even the prime Minister modi was on a mass murdering case of Gujarat 2002. He was the chief minister when the riots Happened!! That guy has still not even apologized or said sorry to the families whose people were killed. The current govt has the largest share of criminals in power. There are some honest players coming up. We'll see if they are really honest in a few years.

What about 1948,1986,1992,2013... Riots , why always whining about Gujrat or you think that only in gujrat riots politicians were involved ?

Yes. Few scumbags from a family had been holding the helm in India. Fortunately, their next generation is a bit retard, hopefully they'll weed out.

> In fact even the prime Minister modi was on a mass murdering case of Gujarat 2002. He was the chief minister when the riots Happened!! That guy has still not even apologized or said sorry to the families whose people were killed.

I think you should stop whatever you are doing and get appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court of India. Obviously you know so much more than what they know or have deduced about criminals in India, much less the PM.

did you not read the word 'was' ? Im not saying he is a mass murderer. Im only saying he was on the case for long. Your insecurity about this only makes me even more suspicious.

What's with your negative and sarcastic response to a commenter who actually cares about a serious situation?

If something he said was untrue or misleading, please cite facts or refute so we can be in on the joke.

That'll be tough mate. Judiciary in India is another corrupt system, where only money works.

India has one of the largest below poverty line and uneducated population in the world. Isn't it obvious that you can just win them over giving them a little money as less as 500 or 1000 Rs which is gonna make their days. I remember when the voting guys come to my town, the parties generally setup up a buffet system for lunch and if you had voted for the party you get free lunch. An then there is giving free gifts like TV's, Phone's and mixers if you vote for them. Tell me can you challenge a system like this??

Anonymous voting, so you can just lie about it and get the free gifts anyways?

In case anyone wants to see more specific data, there is a site (http://netafilter.in/) that displays all constituencies, their MPs and the number of cases filed against them on a map.

This is really nice. Any sources for the data?

The information icon at the top says the database is from http://www.myneta.info/, another decent site for Indian political data.

Myneta.info looks like it is maintained by a group called The Association for Democratic Reforms (http://adrindia.org/about-adr/who-we-are), and based on affidavits submitted by the candidates themselves. This means the actual number of cases, especially pending ones, might be higher.

Many US politicians and officials would easily be considered war criminals if there were any sort of binding international law. Even more would likely be jailed for activities that are well known if they weren't already powerful.

Isn't it the case that once criminal organizations get powerful enough they can start doing extensive image management and PR, as well as building elaborate headquarters complete with fancy architecture, columns, etc.

Governments are simply the most successful criminal organizations. We the people are continually fooled by the grandeur of the columns and the silly dignity of the titles.

We're also overly grateful for the gifts of patronage they dole out to keep us at bay such as welfare, medals, etc.

The more pomp and circumstance, the more ritual and solemnity, the bigger the racket. It should be no surprise that both candidates in the recent US election still have numerous FBI investigations into their business dealings, and the majority of Americans considered both to be highly unfit for office.

Our presidential motorcade is a sham... The vehicles are tanks made to look like limousines, yet we'd look down upon a foreign leader who paraded around in a tank.

All tyrants attract sycophants, and in our case they make up most of the political and media elite. The most humiliating display in our nation is the extremely rare occasion when a president condescends to sit for a one-on-one interview. The softball questions are spoken with a humility (and a reassurance that there certainly won't be any sort of tough follow-up question) that should make us all gag.

