|Please tell me about software contracting work in Silicon Valley
1 point by meeplemoople 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm in Silicon Valley, having mostly worked at Google (5+ years as a SWE) and startups. I like the idea of trading some money for time, so I was wondering if there's such a thing as contracting out here for people like me. Assuming I have an impressive enough resume...
1) Does it exist at all for backend engineers?
2) What resources, if any, should I be aware of (besides my own social network)?
3) What's the experience of contract working like?
