Am I obsolete?

I'm being constantly rejected at interviews. I was lazy not to change company early in my career. Now after 12 years when I finally started trying, I feel like I am obsolete and no company wants to hire me. Thing is I am not a worst programmer. I did receive many performance awards in my company and for most of the years received good salary hikes. In last few interviews I did well in coding questions but (I think) failed in design/architectural questions. I worked in a small company(300-500) for a very long time, where I never faced challenges that large or even medium size companies face. This has put me way behind other programmers with same number of years of experience. I even tried applying for positions requiring 5-6 years experience, but for those I don't even get an interview call. I'm so much depressed right now, I don't know what to do anymore. Is my career as a programmer over? What should I do?