|Am I obsolete?
4 points by coo1k 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I'm being constantly rejected at interviews. I was lazy not to change company early in my career. Now after 12 years when I finally started trying, I feel like I am obsolete and no company wants to hire me.
Thing is I am not a worst programmer. I did receive many performance awards in my company and for most of the years received good salary hikes. In last few interviews I did well in coding questions but (I think) failed in design/architectural questions. I worked in a small company(300-500) for a very long time, where I never faced challenges that large or even medium size companies face. This has put me way behind other programmers with same number of years of experience.
I even tried applying for positions requiring 5-6 years experience, but for those I don't even get an interview call.
I'm so much depressed right now, I don't know what to do anymore. Is my career as a programmer over? What should I do?
My advice: find some other people's resumes, somehow. Compare them to yours. I had read my friend's, and thought it was okay. Then I had to read 10+ for my boss, weeding out the good/bad, and I realised that I was wrong.
It needs to be quick. Tell me, fast, what you do and what you're good at. Keep it short. Remember, I'm reading 10 of these - I don't have time for your life story.
Hope that helps in some way? Keep at it mate. It'll come good in the end if you skills are solid.
