Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Am I obsolete?
4 points by coo1k 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I'm being constantly rejected at interviews. I was lazy not to change company early in my career. Now after 12 years when I finally started trying, I feel like I am obsolete and no company wants to hire me. Thing is I am not a worst programmer. I did receive many performance awards in my company and for most of the years received good salary hikes. In last few interviews I did well in coding questions but (I think) failed in design/architectural questions. I worked in a small company(300-500) for a very long time, where I never faced challenges that large or even medium size companies face. This has put me way behind other programmers with same number of years of experience.

I even tried applying for positions requiring 5-6 years experience, but for those I don't even get an interview call.

I'm so much depressed right now, I don't know what to do anymore. Is my career as a programmer over? What should I do?






A friend of mine just took 6+ months to find a job, and he's excellent. Sometimes that's just how it is.

My advice: find some other people's resumes, somehow. Compare them to yours. I had read my friend's, and thought it was okay. Then I had to read 10+ for my boss, weeding out the good/bad, and I realised that I was wrong.

It needs to be quick. Tell me, fast, what you do and what you're good at. Keep it short. Remember, I'm reading 10 of these - I don't have time for your life story.

Hope that helps in some way? Keep at it mate. It'll come good in the end if you skills are solid.

reply


There is literally 0% chance you are obsolete. You have to focus on the opportunities that match your skill sets that is all.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: