A little unsure of my next step career wise

I'm looking into graduate schools after getting my graduate in applied mathematics and 2 years spent as a software engineer. I didn't do a lot of digging when deciding on my first college or job so I want to make sure my continued education is definitely in a field I'll enjoy. However I do see many opportunity to shadow or learn about different fields other than to straight up go to college for them. I'm wondering if there are opportunities here I'm missing to learn about different fields of work without spending a fortune?








