Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Free 100 GB cloud backup – Degoo
(
degoo.com
)
7 points
by
nafizh
29 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
packetized
10 minutes ago
"We've developed a new compression which enables us to store data at a much lower cost than our competitors. We're what Pied Piper had become if Hooli hadn't sued them."
And remarkably light on technical details.
reply
OJFord
8 minutes ago
This looks so untrustworthy that more than anything it has me questioning why I trust other similar services.
reply
agentdrtran
12 minutes ago
this looks legitimate /s
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
And remarkably light on technical details.
reply