Free 100 GB cloud backup – Degoo (degoo.com)
7 points by nafizh 29 minutes ago | 3 comments





"We've developed a new compression which enables us to store data at a much lower cost than our competitors. We're what Pied Piper had become if Hooli hadn't sued them."

And remarkably light on technical details.

This looks so untrustworthy that more than anything it has me questioning why I trust other similar services.

this looks legitimate /s

