Urbit in 2017 (urbit.org)
Why did they go with 32 bit addresses for planets? Seems short sighted given the woes of the ipv4 -> ipv6 transition.

I remain unsure whether Urbit is a real thing or simply an incredibly long-running satire. Their missives do nothing to clarify this point.

Well, you can run it and it does things, which effectively puts the question of "real" or "satire" into our hands. At this point, it is what we make of it.

Someday I hope to understand what urbit actually is :-)

This is probably our best general overview: https://urbit.org/posts/overview/

We just did a podcast with Software Engineering Daily also: https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/2017/01/20/urbit-with-c...

But the blog really highlights well what we're trying to accomplish in the near-term.

Unremarkable technology described in the most confusing way possible, designed to further a reprehensible political ideology.

Which bits of Urbit do you see as designed to further reprehensible ideology? I'm well aware of Moldbug's political views, which you're free to call reprehensible if you want, but if there's a clear link from Urbit to those views then it's lost on me. If you're going to throw out accusations like that, you ought to justify them at least a little.

I agree that it is described confusingly. I don't understand it well enough to know one way or the other whether it's remarkable.

Edit: pretty much beaten to it by mayneack.

How does urbit, the technology, further a reprehensible political ideology? I assume you mean Moldbug's ideology, which I agree is reprehensible, but how does urbit further it?

Try being more constructive in your comments.

You're not alone

Let's start with this... If you ran your own server, what sort of uses do you think you'd have for it?

Email, document sharing, custom web apps, etc, does urbit do this?

Not well, yet. But that's the plan. All in the blog post.

> All in the blog post.

Email and file sharing aren't mentioned. What can it do now?


An interesting idea confounded by inexplicably strange design choices, and the regressive, odious politics of its creator.

Would love to see a similar idea done by a different team.

