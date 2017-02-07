Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
You only need to see what IBM did to SoftLayer to foresee what would happen to Nvidia.

Please, no. I work with both IBM and Nvidia and I can say such an acquisition would be a cultural mismatch that would make Daimler/Chrysler look like a boardroom tea party.

IBM is hollowed out and tries to cover that up with headline-making acquisitions and effective marketing. It's aimless and sclerotic, trying to pursue growth markets but is largely incapable of making good products; constantly over-promising and under-delivering.

NVidia has it's best days ahead of it. I think the direction it's going with ARM has more legs than what they're doing with POWER. They make innovative products that work, and have fantastic partnerships across the industry.

Perhaps more importantly, the target markets of these two companies are diverging, not converging. IBM is desperately trying to move up the value chain, away from hardware, to remain competitive. You could hardly say the same about Nvidia in how it's pursuing the automotive industry.

A horrifying proposal based on the assumption that servers and network are the end-all and be-all of everything.

"Commodification" is a thing, and Xilinx fits everywhere, not just in places destined to have no profit. In fact, their best markets are the new ones with no pre-existing specialized chips available to replace FPGAs.

IBM market cap:$170B

Nvidia market cap: $65B

That's a tall order...

If IBM tried to do this I can see other players stepping up to outbid them.

Didn't IBM divest much of these business lines and focus on services?

IBM is in the process of selling off its assets and returning capital to its executives and shareholders. The service thing is probably smoke and mirrors to prevent a run on the stock.

They divested their x86 systems business (thinkpads & servers) but still have a power servers division.

I am sure that a move like this would make perfect sense for IBM, but it would hollow out great parts of the HPC vendor ecosystem. That ecosystem is already quite fragile with the ascendency of Intel x86 chips everywhere

It may create a little cavity in the 10G and FC HBA market, but a unified product vision spanning the three is dizzying by comparison, and hardly a reason not to.

It's easy for me to imagine how SoCs with the best of each could be a catapult for HPC.

It would be easier for Intel to buy Nvidia...

