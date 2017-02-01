Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What programming languages are used most on weekends? (stackoverflow.blog)
Somewhat related, if you're looking to compare tags from StackOverflow, I made this site[1] a couple years ago to quickly visualize how many questions and answers are out there for given tags.

I use StackOverflow tag count as well as Google Trends and GitHub star count to get a rough feel for how much people are using certain things, such as version control software[2], databases, or view engines in Express[3].

[1] - http://www.arepeopletalkingaboutit.com/ [2] - http://www.arepeopletalkingaboutit.com/tags/cvs,svn,git,perf... [3] - http://www.arepeopletalkingaboutit.com/tags/ejs,pug

One way I use Stackoverflow’s dev stats is to make educated guesses about the easiness of finding developers in 2-3 years time to maintain now-greenfield projects. Does Ruby seem to go down while Python is in steady growth? Let's move away from Rails. Swift is picking up steam? It's safe to switch from Objective-C. This dataset seems to be just fantastic for that.

In my opinion, that's what's wrong with the world. Chasing tech, pick something solid and stick with it. I have seen developers barely get decent in one language only to drop it and learn a new language. Picking up the basics of a language is easy, but it's knowing the nuisance that separates the professional from the amateur.

"Picking up the basics of a language is easy, but it's knowing the nuisance that separates the professional from the amateur."

From learning perspective correct. I don't think developers chase new languages, I think it's more, play 'catch up to latest language' to be more employable. You would hope companies, CTOs, lead techs choose languages to solve the unique business problems. Language choice looks more, to me, like taste. Like choosing something ^nice^ from a menu at a restaurant depending on what is palatable.

I can't tell, I know many developers today who are on the new shiny js thing, golang, elixir, scalar, rust train, but they never got really good in their first language be it Java, python, or php.

They use linux or OSX. But they don't know awk/sed/bash, give em a very simple problem, they would write 1000 line of OOP, united test code when a few line of scripts would solve it.

I know many programmers, who graduated with a CS degree, they go out of their way to implement ridiculous rule engines and overly complicated systems, when they can just use prolog and glue their app to prolog.

I've witnessed many so called fullstack developers who break out in cold sweat at the sight or thought of writing SQL. They want an ORM.

This is what I call chasing, new things, when the old things are rock solid. I see this today, where people cry about PHP, but yet don't even use it's good features. Go use NoSQL solutions but never even had a clue about their SQL DB.

/rant

s/nuisance/nuance

The answer might be as simple as "people tend to work on games on the weekend", either as hobby projects or that professional game developers work weekends more often, skewing the weekend results away from serious enterprise apps. This would explain both the rise in low level languages but also things like OpenGL, Unity3D and Actionscript 3. It doesn't explain Haskell, of course, but I think the Haskell explanation in the article is accurate.

Also interesting to see the weekend dips in google trends, e.g. Java: https://www.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%201-m&q=jav...

Not sure if that's relevant.

Same dips can be seen for JS:

https://www.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%201-m&q=%2F...

And on the Stack Overflow it seems that JS has perfect balance of workdays vs weekends.

Not many Sharepoint enthusiasts out there, it seems.

It's a horrible product

One thing that caught my eye is that at least of the tags included in their scatter plot, there appear to be more weekend searches than weekday searches on average overall, especially for the most popular tags. (And note that the X axis is logarithmic, so those will have a much larger effect on total searches.) I wouldn't have expected that. Perhaps weekdays are more geared toward 'getting things done', so weekends are when people have time to learn.

It might also be interesting to see which tags are used more in the early mornings or evenings vs during the workday.

Edit: I hadn't seen Kaggle before today, but it looks very easy to hack on the SO data set [1] with a Jupyter notebook.

[1]: https://www.kaggle.com/stackoverflow/stacklite

The SO data is also available on Google's BigQuery [1]

[1]: https://cloud.google.com/bigquery/public-data/stackoverflow

My weekends are usually pretty rough and unstable, so I went with this one several months ago and it fits well into my life style: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brainfuck

I don't think the number of questions asked correlate with which languages are used the most. My weekends are mainly Java, but I don't need to post on stack overflow because all of my questions have been already addressed.

Yeah, this is basically what I came to say. Haskell's search volume could be because it's more difficult to use than other languages, or is more poorly documented. It would certainly explain Sharepoint being so high during the work week, having struggled with Sharepoint Configuration Mountain before.

Presumably that is also true for people who use Java during the week.

Wow I'm surprised to see ExtJS on a list of "most used" anything. I mean don't get me wrong it's great if you want to prototype something quick that uses data but for a great UX / real application it's dreadful to use IMO.

Assembly is too vague of a tag

Happy to see Python-3.x taking over old Python.

"actionscript 3" what? o_O

I thought this is over

I was going to comment on this as well. As someone who worked in AS3 heavily but left it years ago, i wonder the cause of this. My guess is not that adoption is increasing, but instead that the expertise has long since evacuated the field, leaving people who work in AS3 hard-pressed to find answers within their departments.

I would guess it's for recreational stuff like animation and games.

Probably still good for prototyping...

there is a lot of Flash out there in the Ad and Video world

I do a lot of HTML/CSS(Sass) using Middleman. Sometimes, I do Ruby.

No big surprise that nobody works on sharepoint or XSLT as a weekend hobby.

Haha, since Subversion was born in the height of XML frenzy, they figured it was a good idea for the built-in web interface to just output XML and a default XSLT. That way if anyone wanted to customize it, they could do so to their heart's content by just specifying a different XSLT.

I loved Subversion at the time, and so created the TortoiseSVN Menu plugin [1] for Firefox, and an accompanying XSLT to add lots of rich info and styling into the main UI.

It's something that should have been pretty simple but I remember spending lots of my free time back then to get it just right. Funny thing is, since I worked on it at home but mostly used it at work, I really could have used a good distributed VCS at the time :D

[1]: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/tortoisesvn-m...

XSLT is much fun for me. But probably I was never forced to use it at work. That might have spoiled some fun.

A year or two ago, on a weekend, I wrote some XSLT to transform old-school Pages'08 documents to html. But I don't make a habit of working with XSLT.

Come on, you don't like to tinker with SharePoint Server configuration templates in your free time?

I get the feeling that some pieces of software constitute 100% billable / work time. Sharepoint would probably be pretty high on that list. I do confess to studying BizTalk Orchestrations on my own time, but that was for research into the area not the product specifically.

