I use StackOverflow tag count as well as Google Trends and GitHub star count to get a rough feel for how much people are using certain things, such as version control software[2], databases, or view engines in Express[3].
[1] - http://www.arepeopletalkingaboutit.com/
[2] - http://www.arepeopletalkingaboutit.com/tags/cvs,svn,git,perf...
[3] - http://www.arepeopletalkingaboutit.com/tags/ejs,pug
From learning perspective correct. I don't think developers chase new languages, I think it's more, play 'catch up to latest language' to be more employable. You would hope companies, CTOs, lead techs choose languages to solve the unique business problems. Language choice looks more, to me, like taste. Like choosing something ^nice^ from a menu at a restaurant depending on what is palatable.
They use linux or OSX. But they don't know awk/sed/bash, give em a very simple problem, they would write 1000 line of OOP, united test code when a few line of scripts would solve it.
I know many programmers, who graduated with a CS degree, they go out of their way to implement ridiculous rule engines and overly complicated systems, when they can just use prolog and glue their app to prolog.
I've witnessed many so called fullstack developers who break out in cold sweat at the sight or thought of writing SQL. They want an ORM.
This is what I call chasing, new things, when the old things are rock solid. I see this today, where people cry about PHP, but yet don't even use it's good features. Go use NoSQL solutions but never even had a clue about their SQL DB.
/rant
Same dips can be seen for JS:
https://www.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%201-m&q=%2F...
And on the Stack Overflow it seems that JS has perfect balance of workdays vs weekends.
Edit: I hadn't seen Kaggle before today, but it looks very easy to hack on the SO data set [1] with a Jupyter notebook.
[1]: https://www.kaggle.com/stackoverflow/stacklite
[1]: https://cloud.google.com/bigquery/public-data/stackoverflow
I thought this is over
I loved Subversion at the time, and so created the TortoiseSVN Menu plugin [1] for Firefox, and an accompanying XSLT to add lots of rich info and styling into the main UI.
It's something that should have been pretty simple but I remember spending lots of my free time back then to get it just right. Funny thing is, since I worked on it at home but mostly used it at work, I really could have used a good distributed VCS at the time :D
[1]: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/tortoisesvn-m...
