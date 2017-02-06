reply
The article doesn't state it, but that's because the passengers, like the co-pilot, fell towards the ceiling of the airplane during this episode. Apparently, the headphone cables are stronger than those sockets.
What? 358 knots is much closer to mach 0.5 in air. 358 meters/second is close... 662 mph is close.
> “Up to 24% of the aircraft occupants were rendered temporarily unfit for duties following the incident,” the report adds, referring to 25 passengers and seven crew members.
> “Without the excellent technology of the Airbus A330 flight control laws, the outcome could have been very different, with the realistic potential for the loss of the aircraft and 198 of our people,” MAA director general AM Richard Garwood says in his summary of the incident.
24% of 198 is not 25+7 but 47-ish. What am I missing here?
Here's a link to help explain the differences between IAS/CAS and TAS:
https://www.decodedscience.org/airspeed-of-an-aircraft-indic...
And if you're implying that 358kts indicated could be 600kts actual with the right tailwind - that's true, but it still wouldn't be Mach 0.9, as the speed of sound applies only to airflow over the airplane. No matter the tailwind, the airflow will remain subsonic.
If this weren't the case, passenger liners could go supersonic with a 200kt tailwind all day long...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indicated_airspeed
The reference to the 365KIAS rating later in the article provides only a clue IMO.
If I saw a raw airspeed without and qualifier, I'd probably assume it meant indicated speed. But I fly small planes where that's the only airspeed available. If you want true airspeed, you have to take what's indicated and convert manually.
Not really: http://www.aerospaceweb.org/question/atmosphere/q0112.shtml
Since the two conflicted the computer decided on its own what to do, and didn't listen to either of them.
