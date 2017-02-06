Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A330 flight control laws saved Voyager, inquiry finds (flightglobal.com)
32 points by rwmj 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite





From the headline, I could not figure out how an A330s flight control system could have any influence on spacecraft launched in 1977. Surely there would be no way to port the code and the storage on the Voyagers is tiny... at least until the V'ger Mk. I upgrade.

reply


"seven dented ceiling panels, 50 damaged in-flight entertainment sockets"

The article doesn't state it, but that's because the passengers, like the co-pilot, fell towards the ceiling of the airplane during this episode. Apparently, the headphone cables are stronger than those sockets.

reply


It's a safety concern that at least 50 passengers didn't have their seat-belts on!

reply


The link I posted is the only good technical summary, but there are plenty of others about the pilot's ongoing military trial, eg: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/06/bored-raf-pilot-s... 'Bored' RAF pilot sent 187 passengers into a nosedive 'while playing with his camera'

reply


> with a maximum indicated air speed of 358kt (662km/h), or Mach 0.9, recorded

What? 358 knots is much closer to mach 0.5 in air. 358 meters/second is close... 662 mph is close.

reply


Further confusing numbers:

> “Up to 24% of the aircraft occupants were rendered temporarily unfit for duties following the incident,” the report adds, referring to 25 passengers and seven crew members.

> “Without the excellent technology of the Airbus A330 flight control laws, the outcome could have been very different, with the realistic potential for the loss of the aircraft and 198 of our people,” MAA director general AM Richard Garwood says in his summary of the incident.

24% of 198 is not 25+7 but 47-ish. What am I missing here?

reply


358KIAS is in fact (or is close) to the Vne (never exceed) speed of an A330. This is an indicated airspeed limit while mach numbers are based off TAS (True Airspeed).

Here's a link to help explain the differences between IAS/CAS and TAS: https://www.decodedscience.org/airspeed-of-an-aircraft-indic...

reply


Indicated airspeed is based on the force of the oncoming air, and decreases as air gets less dense. There's some altitude where 358kt indicated is Mach 0.9.

reply


That's not correct. At 33,00 ft, Mach 0.9 is about 600Kts, the altitude charts don't go high enough for Mach 0.9 to be 358Kts - by that point yo haven't enough air to transmit sound.

And if you're implying that 358kts indicated could be 600kts actual with the right tailwind - that's true, but it still wouldn't be Mach 0.9, as the speed of sound applies only to airflow over the airplane. No matter the tailwind, the airflow will remain subsonic.

If this weren't the case, passenger liners could go supersonic with a 200kt tailwind all day long...

reply


It has nothing to do with wind. 358kts indicated at 30,000ft translates to about 670kts true airspeed, for example. It's purely a result of how airplanes measure speed.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indicated_airspeed

reply


Thanks for the clarification. Is it normal to refer to kts with the assumption this is related to pressure on the airframe and not actual airspeed?

The reference to the 365KIAS rating later in the article provides only a clue IMO.

reply


It literally says "indicated air speed." There's no need for interpretation or assumption.

If I saw a raw airspeed without and qualifier, I'd probably assume it meant indicated speed. But I fly small planes where that's the only airspeed available. If you want true airspeed, you have to take what's indicated and convert manually.

reply


So it does. I still find this disunion of UOM disagreeable, in the way that "in thousandths, take 300 grams of acetaminophen twice daily" is troubling.

reply


> There's some altitude where 358kt indicated is Mach 0.9.

Not really: http://www.aerospaceweb.org/question/atmosphere/q0112.shtml

reply


Those tables make no reference to indicated airspeed.

reply


The speed of sound varies with altitude. Nevertheless, at 30,000 feet, Mach 1 is 1,091 km/h, so the original statement is not correct (mach 0.9 at 30,000 feet would be about 982 km/h).

reply


My takeaway/learning is that "knots indicated airspeed" is a measure of pressure due to the aircraft mushing its way through the atmosphere, and is vaguely in proportion to actual_airspeed * altitude, and from my non-pilot's perspective ought to be expressed in bars or torr or something else meant for pressure and not velocity or distance.

reply


Indicated airspeed, as sibling comments point out, is not true airspeed. The air is moving at 500 but the stagnation pressure is the same as if it were moving only 300 at sea level so the indicated speed will be 300 +- calibration errors.

reply


That will likely cut down on flight deck videos on youtube.

reply


I do not understand, it took only one input to put it in a dive with auto pilot engaged but two inputs to cancel auto pilot to get it out of the dive?

reply


Controls laws on an Airplane is an extremely tricky subject and there is no real consensus as to how to deal with conflicting inputs.

reply


It looks like the conflicting stick inputs (once the copilot managed to manipulate the controls, from the cockpit ceiling) caused the autopilot to retake control.

reply


The camera forced one stick forward, the co-pilot pulled the other one back.

Since the two conflicted the computer decided on its own what to do, and didn't listen to either of them.

reply


Apparently the pilot's control was disabled by the camera, which, until it was removed, prevented either pilot's control inputs from having the intended effect.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: