IMO this comes up a lot in HN/Reddit discussions about either term. Event-sourcing implies CQRS, but the reverse is not true.
> I'd love to write some definitive treatise [...] Sadly I don't have the time to do it.
The "Fermat's Last Theorem" approach to computer architecture :P
reply
IMO this comes up a lot in HN/Reddit discussions about either term. Event-sourcing implies CQRS, but the reverse is not true.
> I'd love to write some definitive treatise [...] Sadly I don't have the time to do it.
The "Fermat's Last Theorem" approach to computer architecture :P
reply