Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What do you mean by “Event-Driven”? (martinfowler.com)
14 points by Garbage 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





> a potential confusion between event-sourcing and CQRS

IMO this comes up a lot in HN/Reddit discussions about either term. Event-sourcing implies CQRS, but the reverse is not true.

> I'd love to write some definitive treatise [...] Sadly I don't have the time to do it.

The "Fermat's Last Theorem" approach to computer architecture :P

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: