Anecdote: A couple years ago, I had one explain to me (in a way that made sense) how the battery on the raid array was probably the cause of some problems with https. And _he was right_.
Maybe not everyone there is a certified genius, but that really blew my mind. They really know hardware. I haven't talked to one who couldn't save my tail in a pinch. Rackspace might seem a bit on the expensive side, but their support is absurdly good.
reply
They've reimagined the company as providing support on third-party platforms, namely AWS and Azure, instead of focusing on building, selling and supporting their own offerings. That model requires significantly fewer employees. That change, coupled with the buyout, means that there's no surprise in seeing layoffs at Rackspace, and there are likely more to come.
I'm a former Racker.
What a bizarre comment! 'Fanatical'?
As a true Austinite, I never really considered San Antonio a "tech hub" or indicator of anything in tech.
customer support
Anecdote: A couple years ago, I had one explain to me (in a way that made sense) how the battery on the raid array was probably the cause of some problems with https. And _he was right_.
Maybe not everyone there is a certified genius, but that really blew my mind. They really know hardware. I haven't talked to one who couldn't save my tail in a pinch. Rackspace might seem a bit on the expensive side, but their support is absurdly good.
reply