Rackspace lays off 200 locals in company-wide cuts (therivardreport.com)
Speaking as a Rackspace customer, if any of these guys are Linux techs, and you're looking, hire them. With signing bonuses.

Anecdote: A couple years ago, I had one explain to me (in a way that made sense) how the battery on the raid array was probably the cause of some problems with https. And _he was right_.

Maybe not everyone there is a certified genius, but that really blew my mind. They really know hardware. I haven't talked to one who couldn't save my tail in a pinch. Rackspace might seem a bit on the expensive side, but their support is absurdly good.

This is another in a series of layoffs over the last year or two. They've tried to keep them relatively quiet.

They've reimagined the company as providing support on third-party platforms, namely AWS and Azure, instead of focusing on building, selling and supporting their own offerings. That model requires significantly fewer employees. That change, coupled with the buyout, means that there's no surprise in seeing layoffs at Rackspace, and there are likely more to come.

I'm a former Racker.

Private equality bought Rackspace out. Layoffs are part of that playbook. They basically pump cash in to grow sales, while cutting costs, so they can chop it up and sell it off for a multiple of what they paid for it.

For those wondering - "locals" here means people working at Rackspace headquarters at Windcrest, TX.

> “We were very intent on preserving as many Racker positions as possible in our customer-facing roles, and we’re confident we are not going to affect fanatical support for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

What a bizarre comment! 'Fanatical'?

"Fanatical support" is a big part of their branding.

I don't mean this insensitively; why would I choose rackspace over aws/goog?

You don't. I just moved a WP multisite from Rackspace Cloud to AWS. Load times down 50%. Cost down 90%. Hosting is not, and has never been, an easy business.

colocation

customer support

Less than ideal for central Texas, but given how many people AWS has been hiring this news isn't really a surprise.

I know Amazon AWS has most of their core engineering talent in Austin. The scene is small but strong, this doesn't really reflect on the hiring climate in ATX.

As a true Austinite, I never really considered San Antonio a "tech hub" or indicator of anything in tech.

