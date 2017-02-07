reply
Sigh, now if only the museums would each stop reinventing the wheel regarding online virtual museum software, internal asset management, etc and work on an open source version of said apps. It's so tiresome that there isn't a decent OS app out there to handle curation, inter museum loans, virtual display of scanned assets to the public etc. everyone goes off and writes the same apps over and over and over again and never shares it. They need to get together and write one OS suite to be shared to all museums.
reply