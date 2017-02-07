Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Met Makes 375k Images Available for Free (nytimes.com)
42 points by brudgers 1 hour ago





Nice, maybe our deep nets can finally make real art after being trained on by the masters.

Announcement from the Metropolitan Museum of Art: http://www.metmuseum.org/blogs/digital-underground/2017/open...

This is very well done. All museums should do this.

First I applaud the met for this. Well done!

Sigh, now if only the museums would each stop reinventing the wheel regarding online virtual museum software, internal asset management, etc and work on an open source version of said apps. It's so tiresome that there isn't a decent OS app out there to handle curation, inter museum loans, virtual display of scanned assets to the public etc. everyone goes off and writes the same apps over and over and over again and never shares it. They need to get together and write one OS suite to be shared to all museums.

Then build it. Not intended as snark. If you think you can do better, the tools are available to you. Go build a museum platform.

