the income is not much and you probably can't live of it without working, but it is universal!
That's easy: just wrap it in social stigma.
I'm sure there's plenty of (socially) lower-middle class Britons who are eligible for one or other benefit scheme that they either don't realise, or couldn't bare to enrol in.
My perspective is that the problem runs way deeper than this and any kind of social welfare scheme will be abused in India. This is because majority of the tax paying population thinks that they don't get enough for their taxes.
This might be somewhat justified because taxes in India can jump quite high (up to 30% of income) without seeing much increase in your net savings in major cities. This is compounded by the fact that a very low fraction of the eligible population actually pays taxes (this is due to most people being employed in the unorganized sector) which leads the government to try to maximize whatever it can get from the ones who actually pay.
This is evident in how so many relatively well off people haven't given up their LPG subsidy even after repeated requests by the government.
If all members of a house hold receive the benefit, set a minimum age so as not to encourage more births, then even that low proposed amount will add up in for a poor family. The new issue is to make sure those who provide goods and services in those areas don't exploit this new income unfairly
