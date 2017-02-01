There are still classic protests - the women's marches are a great example - but it's like there's this idea now that a protest can also be a fun event.
reply
Linehan and Matthews are two very smart guys!
What is it with developers and their obsession with European comedy?
- Monty Python
- UK Version of the Office
- Eddie Izzard
- John Oliver
Disclaimer: I run a comedy group and am a software developer.
I can only speak of British comedy, but I wouldn't say it requires more thought and understanding (well, maybe sometimes). It can be quite dry. I think one thing British comedy does well is the absurd and stupid but played with deadpan seriousness.
Here's an example: Philomena Cunk, a fictitious character from Charlie Brooker's TV show. Not sure if her humour travels outside the UK, but here's a flavour...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EZMkNSWdxo
It's from Limmy, and it's an excellent example of how dark UK humour can be.
You know there are a lot of developers (even some on this site) that are European?
There are still classic protests - the women's marches are a great example - but it's like there's this idea now that a protest can also be a fun event.
reply