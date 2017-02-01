Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How a comedy slogan became a symbol of protest (economist.com)
15 points by mastazi 1 hour ago





I feel like there's a new kind of protest now, that's almost more of a party. It started with Anonymous' birthday protests - where people brought actual cake to Scientology centers - and then the Occupy movements took it a bit further.

There are still classic protests - the women's marches are a great example - but it's like there's this idea now that a protest can also be a fun event.

I'm in the process of registering a semi-satirical political party and "down with this sort of thing" was the first official slogan I listed - it's so ingrained in the culture here now

Father Ted is a great, great show, btw, well worthy of watching every episode.

Worth re-watching with the directors commentary also.

Linehan and Matthews are two very smart guys!

Of all the varied protest signs that have made an appearance, this article makes it to the front page of Hacker News?

What is it with developers and their obsession with European comedy?

- Monty Python

- UK Version of the Office

- Eddie Izzard

- John Oliver

I can't speak for everyone but the main difference between American popular comedy and European comedy is that the European comedy is drier requiring more thought and understanding. Thus making it more attractive to me as I enjoy that level of effort.

Disclaimer: I run a comedy group and am a software developer.

European comedy is drier requiring more thought and understanding

I can only speak of British comedy, but I wouldn't say it requires more thought and understanding (well, maybe sometimes). It can be quite dry. I think one thing British comedy does well is the absurd and stupid but played with deadpan seriousness.

Here's an example: Philomena Cunk, a fictitious character from Charlie Brooker's TV show. Not sure if her humour travels outside the UK, but here's a flavour...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EZMkNSWdxo

For another example: Falconhoof https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKD5pKzzXvU&list=PLc8-P2ITJE...

It's from Limmy, and it's an excellent example of how dark UK humour can be.

You should try German comedy. English is too full of puns, so makes humour too easy.

Puns are the highest form of comedy, surely.

Only a German would think that comedy being easy is a problem!

"Dying is easy; comedy is hard."

>> What is it with developers and their obsession with European comedy?

You know there are a lot of developers (even some on this site) that are European?

Those are all British comedies/comedians, and the Economist is British as well.

Developers tend to be intelligent.

My guess is that it's Irish emigrants carrying the placards. It's sort of an in joke.

Possibly, but no need to assume the placard-bearers are Irish. Father Ted was a joint Irish-British production and was very well-received in the UK when it came out.

It was mostly filmed in London. They filmed the outdoor stuff in Co. Clare.

"<Insert Irreverent Thing Here>" is the new symbol of protest. Every protest I've seen has had a slew of various comedic signs and slogans.

Protests seek the empathy of others. It's easier to make people laugh, than to make them care.

My favorite is "They said there would be cake."

