Ask HN: Anyone use Infosys Mana? 1 point by virmundi 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Given all the H1-B Visa discussions, as well as how Indian outsource companies prepared for a revamp of the lotto system, I started reading about how Infosys plans to pivot. Their latest claim to income is Mana. Try as I might, I can't get past the marketing noise. Has anyone used it or looked at deploying it in their company?








