Ask HN: Analysis paralysis, can you please suggest a stack to get my MVP going?

lately, I've been considering starting the SaaS journey. I'm good at programming but not great since I've been mostly a sysadmin and security auditor for the past two years.

Since I've lost touch with the latest trends in web development, the decision regarding what stack and learning materials to use for my MVP has been quite overwhelming.

Please HN, help me. I will just use any stack and learning materials you suggest regarding front-end, back-end and database technologies.

I was thinking about Flask/Django, React/Angular and Postgres.

Thank you _very much_!