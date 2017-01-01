Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CoreOS: Moving from fleet to Kubernetes (coreos.com)
I love the suggestion for new users to try minikube. I got started with minikube and kubernetes recently and it was only then when I had an aha moment with containers. I get it now. I know containers have been around a while but with kubernetes the orchestration difficulty has been lowered to the point where I can't imagine going back to the way I was getting things working before. From minikube I moved to kubernetes on GCE, and it mostly just worked. I still use minikube for my local dev environment.

I've been telling friends and co-workers I think kubernetes has won the orchestration war. But even as I did so I wanted something simpler for my own purposes, and so was using fleet.

Luckily for me, I'd stuck with making all my units global and driving their deployment off of metadata. I think I'll just strip off the [X-fleet] section, and start deploying them straight to systemd with ansible.

A brave decision, but I think it's the right one for both CoreOS, and in the long-run, their customers.

Definitely pretty painful for people who have already adopted fleet, but a year of support is much better than I would expect

I too salute CoreOS for doing the right thing for their customers and the ecosystem. Kubernetes was something that was hard to predict, it didn't grow organically but was suddenly released by Google.

Right now I believe Kubernetes is the project with the most accepted pull requests per day. This came up in a talk from GitHub at Git Merge 2017. It shows that k8s is on its way to becoming the default container scheduler platform. It will be interesting to see how Docker Swarm and Mesosphere will compete during 2017.

The container scheduler is becoming the next server platform. The fifth one after mainframes, minicomputers, microcomputers, and virtual machines.

While configuring GitLab to run on k8s we learned that much of the work (like Helm Charts) doesn't translate to Docker Swarm and Mesosphere. I think there might be strong network effects similar to the Windows operating system.

Might be interesting for the docker runtime in the future as well. That is, assuming k8s spends enough time on supporting alternatives like rkt as well as docker.

Hmm that's a pity even though it shouldn't come as a surprise for anyone who's actively using/involved with fleet. I like the simplicity and flexibility of fleet (basically distributed SystemD) a lot. Don't necessarily want to switch to a bigger scheduler like Kubernetes. Anyone have any suggestions for/experiences with an alternative simpler scheduler (like Nomad or an alternative solution like the autopilot stuff from Joyent)?

Nomad dev here. We should definitely tick the simplicity box for you. If not, let me know. :)

Nomad is a single executable for the servers, clients, and CLI. Just download[0] & unzip the binary and run:

    nomad agent -dev > out &
    nomad init
    nomad run example.nomad
    nomad status example
And you have an example redis container running locally!

Nomad supports non-Docker drivers too: rkt, lxc templates, exec, raw exec, qemu, java.[1] To use the "exec" driver that doesn't use Docker for containerization you'll need to run nomad as root.

[0] https://www.nomadproject.io/downloads.html

[1] https://www.nomadproject.io/docs/drivers/index.html

Nomad user here. No k8s experience. I have been using it for more than 6 months (docker container + short running jobs). If I can name the main features I like: deployment simplicity, responsive scheduling, disaster recovery and service discovery integration.

We are moving toward container-pilot and it's A+. We have been using an adapted autopilot pattern for some time now with our thick VMs and it's been great. There is no one system that solves all problems and fits all paradigms, but it seems like container-pilot / autopilot as a pattern is very successful at delivering simplicity.

BTW, we are also using Triton (formerly SmartDC) from Joyent and are absolutely loving it. It's not without it's rough edges, but it is by and far the best public / private cloud option we have found that supports containers and VMs.

That's too bad. I quite liked fleet for its simplicity, but maybe it is time to spend more time with Kubernetes.

Just after finishing a prototype Redis Cluster pseudo-PaaS built on fleet makes it a bit of a gut punch though.

