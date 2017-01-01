reply
Luckily for me, I'd stuck with making all my units global and driving their deployment off of metadata. I think I'll just strip off the [X-fleet] section, and start deploying them straight to systemd with ansible.
Definitely pretty painful for people who have already adopted fleet, but a year of support is much better than I would expect
Right now I believe Kubernetes is the project with the most accepted pull requests per day. This came up in a talk from GitHub at Git Merge 2017. It shows that k8s is on its way to becoming the default container scheduler platform. It will be interesting to see how Docker Swarm and Mesosphere will compete during 2017.
The container scheduler is becoming the next server platform. The fifth one after mainframes, minicomputers, microcomputers, and virtual machines.
While configuring GitLab to run on k8s we learned that much of the work (like Helm Charts) doesn't translate to Docker Swarm and Mesosphere. I think there might be strong network effects similar to the Windows operating system.
Nomad is a single executable for the servers, clients, and CLI. Just download[0] & unzip the binary and run:
nomad agent -dev > out &
nomad init
nomad run example.nomad
nomad status example
Nomad supports non-Docker drivers too: rkt, lxc templates, exec, raw exec, qemu, java.[1] To use the "exec" driver that doesn't use Docker for containerization you'll need to run nomad as root.
[0] https://www.nomadproject.io/downloads.html
[1] https://www.nomadproject.io/docs/drivers/index.html
BTW, we are also using Triton (formerly SmartDC) from Joyent and are absolutely loving it. It's not without it's rough edges, but it is by and far the best public / private cloud option we have found that supports containers and VMs.
Just after finishing a prototype Redis Cluster pseudo-PaaS built on fleet makes it a bit of a gut punch though.
reply