Privacy is Power: Why the fight for privacy matters (standardnotes.org)
61 points by mobitar 1 hour ago | 6 comments





I found https://prism-break.org a good list of software/services helping our privacy.

It's nice to have a private notes app, my bigger concern is about what happens as the entire ecosystem becomes increasingly monopolized.

Any platform enhanced by ML powered by proprietary data will create huge barriers to entry for potential competitors. Even if privacy becomes important to consumers, app alternatives with have to at least match the mainstream version in 100 other ways. As much as Google has contributed to ML tooling and research, their data will ensure that services like Duck Duck Go stay obscure.

Network effects, economies of scale and the dynamics of VC funding will all exacerbate this as well.

You're right in that it's hard to create a new billion dollar privacy company. But there are plenty of opportunities to create "small businesses" focused on privacy. Basecamp sized companies. In fact, that's the advantage small founders have now: is to not be big, but be intentionally small.

Yeah, that's true, I do dream of a future where more people are creating toy apps for their friends and family with no intention of scaling. Udacity has strayed a little bit from this with their focus on ML courses, but SMBs are absolutely preferable in my mind.

ML - Machine Learning [I may be the only one here who did not know what that means, but in case there is another]

here is a stupid argument for privacy that i just invented based off of the article's mentioning of 1776:

if the british colonists had no privacy, the american revolution would never have happened. troublemakers would have been either nipped in the bud, or never even thought that they could successfully challenge the existing power structure.

what god-fearing amurican is going to argue against privacy when you frame it as a patriotic issue? sure, there's no logic or graceful rhetoric here, but who needs logic when you have emotional arousal?

those of us who have enough brain cells to rub together need to start thinking about how to slam the idiots with arguments they can't get around while maintaining a veneer of nationalism. "you're unamerican if you're against privacy, because we needed privacy to execute the most hallowed event in our civic religion: revolution against the british." that kind of garbage.

it's time to discard clean argumentation and jump into the mud-- it's the only way to make people care about an abstract issue that people have been taught to disregard like privacy.

