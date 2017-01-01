Ask HN: Is there “non-evil” antivirus software besides Windows Defender?

We've read a lot lately about evil things that AV programs do, MITM'ing TLS connections, breaking browser defense mechanisms by inserting DLLs [1], shipping horribly insecure browser extensions (just look at all the vulnerabilities discovered by Tavis Ormandy), and, of course, making your whole computer crawl. Is Windows Defender actually the only AV software that doesn't to most of these things, or are there other AV programs (with better detection rates) that don't do more harm than good? Can you name specific examples? [1] http://robert.ocallahan.org/2017/01/disable-your-antivirus-software-except.html