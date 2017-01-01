Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Anyone Can Become a Troll [pdf] (clr3.com)
"opinion of this so-called judge", "The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists", "a judge would put our country in such peril"

This is trolling a judge at the highest level.

Certain communities are extremely sensitive to disruption through trolling, especially if the group inherently places high importance on highlighting differences between members and in-groups.

"Modern left" leaning groups are so easy to disrupt and destroy it is child's play. Trolling is an exceptionally powerful weapon if targeted communities have a particular outlook. It has been a full on blitzkrieg the last 12 months and until fundamental issues are addressed by targeted groups, they will be vulnerable.

An interesting area of research would be the relationship between individual trolls, collective trolls and emergent behaviour of these.

You'll find that political, religious, and any other extreme group is an easy target, in direct proportion to their sincerity. It's not like it's hard to target Alex Jones' followers... Lady Gaga did it without even trying. Any group of passionate people is usually easy to get a rise out of.

> "Modern left" leaning groups are so easy to disrupt and destroy it is child's play.

that is not my experience at all, modern left leaning groups instantly ban people with even slightly different opinions.

Nah, that's amateur hour.

They're easy to disrupt because if you throw out a piece of fake or mostly fake information that accedes to some viewpoint they hold holy they'll throw themselves into a rabid fury without much thought.

For an example just look at the 0-60 leg humping of lyft they did last week because of that selectively true uber story. All that despite Icahn and Thiel each having 9 (?) figures invested in lyft. L to the ol.

Trolling? :P


That means that get rid of unintelligent trolls -- the best trolls are the one who hang around and worm their ways into position of power, so they can do the banning.

>"Modern left" leaning groups are so easy to disrupt and destroy it is child's play.

That raises the question, whose fault is it? If people are so sensitive that they get spooked by halloween masks and triggered by witty remarks, does the world around them have to change, or do they have to change?

"witty remarks"... that is an extremely generous way to put most of the trolling I've witnessed.

"trolling behavior in discussion communities, defined in the literature as behavior that falls outside acceptable bounds defined by those communities"

Is this the definition you would use for "trolling behavior"? It's not what I was expecting, and greatly changes my understanding of what the study is looking at compared to the title.

> A troll has been defined in multiple ways in previous literature as a person who initially pretends to be a legitimate participant but later attempts to disrupt the community[26], as someone who “intentionally disrupts online communities”[77], or “takes pleasure in upsetting others” [47], or more broadly as a person engaging in “negatively marked online behavior” [37] or that “makes trouble” for a discussion forums’ stakeholders [9].

> In this paper, similar to the latter studies, we adopt a definition of trolling that includes flaming, griefing, swearing, or personal attacks, including behavior outside the acceptable bounds defined by several community guidelines for discussion forums [22, 25, 35].

You may have missed part of the relevant section there.

Yeah, I'm not sure what "defined in the literature" they're referring to.

Just speaking for me personally, I was musing on it a while back [0] and I'd like to suggest three starting points:

1. Trolling always means the user is, in some way, not sincere or not honest in their interactions.

2. Trolling is always about triggering or goading victims into a reaction.

3. Trolling is not the same as humor, trolling can incorporate humor, but only in a "mean-spirited" way.

[0] https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/p7u3k/troll_level_ma...

I always considered trolling to be an intentionally disruptive thing- posting things you may not even believe to get a rise out of people. Based on their definition, they risk lumping everyday assholery/immaturity/ignorance into it. Trolling is a lot more specific than "anything an ideally managed community would moderate out"; it's intentionally disturbing a person or community for various reasons (mostly sociopathic).

Yeah; it is an interesting definition of trolling. By my own internalized definition of trolling, about 80% or more of reddit comments are trolling. By the definition in this literature virtually nothing on reddit is trolling.

Some interesting points here:

> Though political issues in the US may appear polarizing, the politics section has one of the lowest rates of post flagging, similar to tech.

That's baffling. Though if I had to give a possible explanatation, maybe it's because people expect worse in a political debate? Maybe being a troll has become normalised in political discussions?

Hence less people would flag comments considered trolling elsewhere?

Honestly, I don't know.

> paired t-test reveals a small, but significant increase in negative behavior between 11 pm and 5 am

Presumably, people are more likely to act grouchy when tired. Might also be because of time zones though. I mean, maybe trolls like staying up to late to argue with people on the other side of the world?

For example, a European troll might like to stay up late to get into fights with American users. Or vice versa.

> Figures suggest that negative behavior can persist in and permeate a community when left unchecked

This is a fairly well known point as far as community management goes, but yeah. The more a site allows trolling (or flame wars, or spammy content, or anything else), the more it spreads on the site. This is also why webmaster forums crash and burn so quickly on a quality level. Because once one user gets away with posting meaningless fluff, you suddenly start to see more and more spammers and one line posters appearing.

Just some thoughts here.

>Presumably, people are more likely to act grouchy when tired. Might also be because of time zones though. I mean, maybe trolls like staying up to late to argue with people on the other side of the world?

I think it's because people who don't have better things to do with their time tend to be up more often at those times. Conversely, people with a professional 9-5 job are less likely to troll and less likely to be up at 2am.

An overnight time corresponds fairly well to when a 9-5 working professional has retreated to bed with their spouse, yet sleep remains elusive. Finding themselves alone with their thoughts and fewer and fewer of their friends being still awake, I can see why some would turn to commenting, venting, or inciting on public forums, for malicious disruption or otherwise. I don't think the hypothesis you appear to draw follows from the facts at all.

I think tech happens to avoid trolls because trolling tech really only happens when someone who's a little clueless asks a dumb question. How many "How do I do (x)?" questions get a "rm -rf /" as the response?

Politics is probably because people take serious positions that may as well be trolling.

Politics doesn't get flagged because people on general love to fight about it. We love to humiliate, mock, gotcha, and insult the adversaries, and banning them deprives us of that pleasure.

