This is trolling a judge at the highest level.
"Modern left" leaning groups are so easy to disrupt and destroy it is child's play. Trolling is an exceptionally powerful weapon if targeted communities have a particular outlook. It has been a full on blitzkrieg the last 12 months and until fundamental issues are addressed by targeted groups, they will be vulnerable.
An interesting area of research would be the relationship between individual trolls, collective trolls and emergent behaviour of these.
that is not my experience at all, modern left leaning groups instantly ban people with even slightly different opinions.
They're easy to disrupt because if you throw out a piece of fake or mostly fake information that accedes to some viewpoint they hold holy they'll throw themselves into a rabid fury without much thought.
For an example just look at the 0-60 leg humping of lyft they did last week because of that selectively true uber story. All that despite Icahn and Thiel each having 9 (?) figures invested in lyft. L to the ol.
That raises the question, whose fault is it? If people are so sensitive that they get spooked by halloween masks and triggered by witty remarks, does the world around them have to change, or do they have to change?
Is this the definition you would use for "trolling behavior"? It's not what I was expecting, and greatly changes my understanding of what the study is looking at compared to the title.
> In this paper, similar to the latter studies, we adopt a definition of trolling that includes flaming, griefing, swearing, or personal attacks, including behavior outside the acceptable bounds defined by several community guidelines for discussion forums [22, 25, 35].
You may have missed part of the relevant section there.
Just speaking for me personally, I was musing on it a while back [0] and I'd like to suggest three starting points:
1. Trolling always means the user is, in some way, not sincere or not honest in their interactions.
2. Trolling is always about triggering or goading victims into a reaction.
3. Trolling is not the same as humor, trolling can incorporate humor, but only in a "mean-spirited" way.
> Though political issues in the US may appear polarizing, the politics section has one of the lowest rates of post flagging, similar to tech.
That's baffling. Though if I had to give a possible explanatation, maybe it's because people expect worse in a political debate? Maybe being a troll has become normalised in political discussions?
Hence less people would flag comments considered trolling elsewhere?
Honestly, I don't know.
> paired t-test reveals a small, but significant increase
in negative behavior between 11 pm and 5 am
Presumably, people are more likely to act grouchy when tired. Might also be because of time zones though. I mean, maybe trolls like staying up to late to argue with people on the other side of the world?
For example, a European troll might like to stay up late to get into fights with American users. Or vice versa.
> Figures suggest that negative behavior can persist in and
permeate a community when left unchecked
This is a fairly well known point as far as community management goes, but yeah. The more a site allows trolling (or flame wars, or spammy content, or anything else), the more it spreads on the site. This is also why webmaster forums crash and burn so quickly on a quality level. Because once one user gets away with posting meaningless fluff, you suddenly start to see more and more spammers and one line posters appearing.
Just some thoughts here.
I think it's because people who don't have better things to do with their time tend to be up more often at those times. Conversely, people with a professional 9-5 job are less likely to troll and less likely to be up at 2am.
Politics is probably because people take serious positions that may as well be trolling.
