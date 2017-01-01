Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Who's firing?
64 points
by
patmcguire
43 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
8 comments
|
favorite
I feel that the previous iteration of this (https://news.ycombinator.com/item id=12851987) was interesting. A group of people looking together might also be very appealing to some companies.
TheSwordsman
5 minutes ago
I think it'd be interesting to do this on the 15th of every month. Have the 1st of the month be the "Who's Hiring", and the 15th the "Who's Firing".
reply
neximo64
3 minutes ago
This is vindictive and silly. Keep in mind some of us here are aware the employee can be as involved in the firing as the company laying off staff.
reply
spyspy
17 minutes ago
I'd be curious to hear from those who posted in the last thread. Are you still working for a failing company? What happened in between then and now?
reply
strig
4 minutes ago
Rubicon project just laid off a bunch of staff and closed the Toronto office.
reply
ejcx
12 minutes ago
Apparently Rackspace is firing today:
http://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/sources-confirm-layoff...
reply
spyspy
23 minutes ago
That URL does not work. Here's the working link -->
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12851987
reply
jcoffland
11 minutes ago
Both Mozilla and Pandora are firing in early 2017.
reply
zerr
6 minutes ago
But why are they hiring at the same time?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply