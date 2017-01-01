Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who's firing?
64 points by patmcguire 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite
I feel that the previous iteration of this (https://news.ycombinator.com/item id=12851987) was interesting. A group of people looking together might also be very appealing to some companies.





I think it'd be interesting to do this on the 15th of every month. Have the 1st of the month be the "Who's Hiring", and the 15th the "Who's Firing".

This is vindictive and silly. Keep in mind some of us here are aware the employee can be as involved in the firing as the company laying off staff.

I'd be curious to hear from those who posted in the last thread. Are you still working for a failing company? What happened in between then and now?

Rubicon project just laid off a bunch of staff and closed the Toronto office.

Apparently Rackspace is firing today:

http://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/sources-confirm-layoff...

That URL does not work. Here's the working link --> https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12851987

Both Mozilla and Pandora are firing in early 2017.

But why are they hiring at the same time?

