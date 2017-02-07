Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FedEx's new service takes aim at Amazon (cnn.com)
22 points by hippich 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





While we'll need to wait to seem how the implementation works out, I like the basic idea of this basically being Fulfillment By Amazon, but without having the rely on a potential competitor. It seems like you're an importer who uses FBA(or even just lists on Amazon and self fulfills) you have a short window to make money before Amazon eventually moves in on you to start selling the same thing. Even if you're selling your own stuff, you might not be safe(there's some kind of laptop accessory that I'm trying to remember that basically had an Amazon Basics version come out after being on Amazon for a little while).

Don't take this as being against big evil Amazon(I buy tons of stuff from them), but I'd rather them not be the Walmart of the internet that puts all the small web shops out of business.

It was bound to happen eventually. It's not exactly a secret that Amazon is trying to create their own shipping services.

One thing I'm confused about... I can't tell from the article - is this a way of letting people list their products on fedex.com, or is this a way for sellers to hold their products in a fedex warehouse, sell the items on their own website, then tell fedex where to ship it?

> is this a way of letting people list their products on fedex.com, or is this a way for sellers to hold their products in a fedex warehouse, sell the items on their own website, then tell fedex where to ship it?

This is the way I understood it. Sort of like a cross between Drop-shipping and FBA but the shipper already has it, eliminating the need for the "first mile" problem (getting the package from the warehouse to the shipper). This enables a seller to do very quick delivers at low cost because they're not running to a FedEx drop off point with a bunch of shipments incrementally.

It's a way for a seller to allow Fedex to manage their inventory. Similar to how you can buy from a third party seller on Amazon and it will be fulfilled by Amazon.

This is funny, if Amazon decides to use Amazon logistics for shipping FedEx will go bankrupt within 6 months probably.

Doubtful - Amazon is a huge customer, for sure, but FedEx and co regularly request that Amazon rely _less_ on their services during busy times of year. I'd bet Amazon has ended up at a point where they have been able to negotiate their rates with the other carriers so low based on their volume, that any additional volume isn't worth the cost of handling.

Seems like a smart move for them, and a win for customers across the board.

