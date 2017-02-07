One thing I'm confused about... I can't tell from the article - is this a way of letting people list their products on fedex.com, or is this a way for sellers to hold their products in a fedex warehouse, sell the items on their own website, then tell fedex where to ship it?
This is the way I understood it. Sort of like a cross between Drop-shipping and FBA but the shipper already has it, eliminating the need for the "first mile" problem (getting the package from the warehouse to the shipper). This enables a seller to do very quick delivers at low cost because they're not running to a FedEx drop off point with a bunch of shipments incrementally.
Don't take this as being against big evil Amazon(I buy tons of stuff from them), but I'd rather them not be the Walmart of the internet that puts all the small web shops out of business.
