TensorFlow Fold: Deep Learning with Dynamic Computation Graphs (googleblog.com)
For anyone interested in really flexible differentiable graphs, Chainer is the most flexible convenient library I've used. It's all I use for prototyping neural nets anymore, and I'm surprised not to see more adoption. It feels like working in numpy.

Here is a summary of the TensorFlow Fold paper. http://muratbuffalo.blogspot.com/2017/01/deep-learning-with-...

Github link: https://github.com/tensorflow/fold

Paper link: https://openreview.net/pdf?id=ryrGawqex

This is great news, was just wondering when TensorFlow would support this after reading about PyTorch.

