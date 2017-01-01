Hacker News
TensorFlow Fold: Deep Learning with Dynamic Computation Graphs
googleblog.com
68 points
by
moshe
2 hours ago
hide
past
web
4 comments
favorite
imh
12 minutes ago
For anyone interested in really flexible differentiable graphs, Chainer is the most flexible convenient library I've used. It's all I use for prototyping neural nets anymore, and I'm surprised not to see more adoption. It feels like working in numpy.
mad44
2 hours ago
Here is a summary of the TensorFlow Fold paper.
http://muratbuffalo.blogspot.com/2017/01/deep-learning-with-...
iraphael
55 minutes ago
Github link:
https://github.com/tensorflow/fold
Paper link:
https://openreview.net/pdf?id=ryrGawqex
kyloon
2 hours ago
This is great news, was just wondering when TensorFlow would support this after reading about PyTorch.
