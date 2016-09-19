Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
(Full-time co-founder of a healthcare startup here): W/r/t the US specifically: it seems there is no shortage of inefficiencies and obvious solutions to the inefficiencies in the US healthcare system. To me, the real problem seems to be a system that has almost diabolically evolved to create competing interests that deadlock all sides into a sub-optimal solution. Specifically-- patients, payers, physicians, pharma, facilities and insurers almost all have indirect but competing interests much like the Dining Philosopher's problem we're familiar with in Computer Science.

I'm not sure what the solution is short of a total swamp draining, but our startup went overseas to develop/trial our product in a country with a single payer system. Not perfect, but much more amenable to finding efficiencies.

In the united states we can't successfully implement negotiation on drug prices for MediCare. They literally can't negotiate with their suppliers. By law.

Anybody thinking software is going to solve that is way in a bubble.

http://healthaffairs.org/blog/2016/09/19/the-politics-of-med...

That's a vast over simplification of the issue and ignores issues around implementation.

First off, Medicare Part D plans are run by private insurers and they certainly do negotiate on price. In fact, they tend to get better prices than commercial plans. Those savings are used to compete for Medicare dollars to cover those patients (i.e. savings are passed on to Medicare).

Second, physician administered drugs are paid for at a rate that is the average of what private payers pay. So no negotiation, rather a piggybacking on discounts to private insurers.

Finally, if you roll in the 340B discount (23% minimum), Medicare is getting a pretty good deal on drugs.

I would argue that unless Medicare threatens to NOT cover some drugs, it won't reduce costs one bit. Currently there are a number of protected classes where Medicare HAS to cover those drugs. That needs to be fixed first.

If you don't believe me, look at the CBO estimate of savings if Medicare is allowed to negotiate. Their findings were "minimal savings".[1]

CBO estimates that enacting S. 3 would have a negligible effect on direct spending and would result in spending from appropriated funds of $2 million in 2008 and less than $500,000 annually in subsequent years. Enacting S. 3 would have no effect on revenues.

[1]https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/110th-congress-2007-...

I just realized that my last two posts are poo-pooing Silicon Valley's recent unwillingness to stay in its lane. I'm not trying to be negative here, it's just... man, it's a big old world and software isn't eating everything.

I like a nice website as much as anybody. I think YC has done real well with their websites. If they wanna move fast and break things, I'm gonna wish them godspeed. I still think they're crazy, but that's the point, right?

> In the united states we can't successfully implement negotiation on drug prices for MediCare. They literally can't negotiate with their suppliers. By law.

On the flip side, Medicare sets reimbursement rates for services essentially by fiat[0], which can be below the marginal costs of providing service. Most providers cannot legally refuse to treat Medicare patients, so they are forced to accept the rates that Medicare sets (they have no ability to properly negotiate). Medicaid is a whole different system, but in this aspect, it also works the same way.

This turns into a system in which privately insured patients subsidize Medicare patients through their premiums[1] (separately from their tax money, which also goes towards Medicare)[2]. Medicare has no incentive to change this, because it allows them to increase their (effective) operating budget without requiring Congressional approval.

The reason Medicare drug price negotiation was blocked is that people (both pharmaceutical companies and policymakers) were afraid that it would turn out just like Medicare's "negotiated" rates for inpatient and outpatient services.

[0] And private insurers are legally prohibited from reimbursing less than Medicare does

[1] And uninsured patients receive the same (inflated) bills that private insurers receive. (Whether or not they actually pay their bills is a separate matter).

[2] If you've ever wondered why the sticker prices for inpatient services seem so high, this is the underlying reason. Privately insured patients and uninsured patients aren't just paying for their own care (and for the care of others in the same risk pool). They also have to cover the amount of money that providers lose on Medicare and Medicaid patients.

It's important to realize that what private insurance is billed is the same as what uninsured/self-pay patients are billed, but what private insurance pays is negotiated rates that are often pretty close to what Medicare is paying. There's a certain level of shell game going on in there.

> Most providers cannot legally refuse to treat Medicare patients

My understanding is that doctors can choose not to take Medicare patients. Do you have a link or something that explains this?

> My understanding is that doctors can choose not to take Medicare patients.

Sort of. For example, most emergency rooms in which physicians have admitting privileges to an associated hospital are required to take Medicare[0]. And those emergency rooms are prohibited from refusing patients based on insurance status. So right off the bat, that's an enormous source of patients who could be publicly insured (Medicare/Medicaid) or uninsured, and they have no legal way to refuse them. (Once a patient is in the ER, if they need to be admitted, you can't (legally!) refuse to admit them based on their insurance status).

I'm kind of oversimplifying, because there are a lot of tricks that hospitals try to use to stop the bleeding - for example, Bellevue is a public hospital, and it operates an emergency room, but its private counterpart that is literally across the street does not. NYU can do some (perfectly legal) maneuvering to keep most of the patient population of Langone limited to privately-insured patients. As a result, Langone has undeniably better[1] care, despite having access to the same set of medical staff[2] and being associated with the same medical college.

It's true that private practices can refuse Medicare for outpatient services easily. And incidentally, many do. There's a reason that, except in "critical access" areas[3], most of the top physicians who operate purely private practices don't accept Medicare. However, private practices are a dying breed, so that's a moot point in 2017.

[0] Conversely, free-standing emergency rooms are prohibited from accepting Medicare. A rather cynical view of this would be that Medicare does not want to encourage free-standing emergency rooms, because it's much more difficult to use private emergency care to subsidize Medicare care than it is to use private inpatient care to subsidize Medicare care (the orders of magnitude in costs are vastly different).

[1] More expensive, but vastly better

[2] Well, sort of. Staff isn't shared between the hospitals day-to-day (a nurse at Langone will typically only work at Langone), but the allocation draws from the same pool a priori.

[3] Rural hospitals that Medicare pays handsomely, because otherwise those regions would have no medical access at all.

> Staff isn't shared between the hospitals day-to-day

It probably is; it's quite common for fair numbers of hospital staff (e.g., OR staff that are needed only for certain types of procedures), AFAIK, to be provided by third-party contractors that provide service to multiple hospitals in the same area, and the same staff may work at different hospitals on different days based on need.


They can refused to treat any Medicare patients, but they can't pick on chose which Medicare patients their serve.

I see this argument in many places. Who dictates the cost of providing services? Why are these costs so high? My pet theory is the insane costs (money, time, high selectivity) of medical training and office overhead. Medical professionals feel entitled to $$ for their risk. Perhaps older specialists who didn't have these costs are spoiled. I would love to see how tuition amnesty would affect price elasticity.

reply


The costs you typically see quoted are from the chargemaster that hospitals are required to keep. That's not what's actually paid, but rather the starting point for a negotiation (or what you are billed if uninsured).

One reason for the inflated chargemaster prices (e.g. $100 for a tylenol) is that payers (Medicare is a big one) simply negotiate by saying "I'll pay you 50% of your chargemaster". Then when the hospital updates their chargemaster, they tack on another 20% and the payer comes back and says "I'll pay you 25% of your chargemaster".

It's a vicious cycle where the chargemaster prices have no bearing on reality.


Oh it's absolutely complicated, but hilariously inefficient and corrupt on both a macro and a micro level. On every level you examine the system it's a bugfuck.

I bet making structural changes so that cost of care is more visible to patients would help a lot in the US. Of course this means disincentivizing health care as a benefit rather than incentivizing it, so it will never happen. It is kind of happening with things like HSAs, but not really.

We should also work on removing arbitrary barriers to entering the supply side of the market. Not just for individuals that want to be a doctor or other sort of provider, but certificates of need and such too. Currently, lots of states dictate who can operate a CT scanner.

reply


This, times 1,000 !!

Imagine you go in for an oil change. You ask how much it costs, and find out it's $20. Great. You get the oil change. One month later you get a bill for "environmental disposal" for $35. The next month you get another bill for "Safety specialist" for $15.

This is how healthcare works in the US. If retail worked like this, we'd be in a worldwide depression in about 6 months. Lunacy.

cost of care is more visible to patients

In the US you get to see the cost of care every time you have reason to see the physician - there's the copay for the physician visit and medications, and then there's the explanation of benefits, where you, as a patient, get to reconcile accounts. In NIH Britain OTOH, you get to see nothing of that sort (except a small copay for medication), and healthcare costs are better contained. It's the US that is the outlier, and shifting even more burden on the patient won't fix matters, it hasn't fixed matters in the past.

reply


People with employer provided insurance don't have much reason to figure out how much their employer is kicking in for the insurance and if they have a modest deductible they also won't care a great deal about the EOB.

I do agree that a single payer system that mandated prices would also likely result in lower prices, but I think that is less likely for the US than incremental changes to our current system.

Only partially. Often at the time of consumption cost isn't something one can use to make decisions. But for those other times, sure it would help.

Speaking of lack of info about pricing you might find this interesting: https://www.statnews.com/2017/02/06/health-insurance-high-de...

I agree, opacity is a big part of the problem. I'm super-excited about Castlight Health (http://www.castlighthealth.com/) and how they approach the problem (by presenting cost/value scatters and other ways)...but...how obscene is it that we as a country should even need such a service!?

reply


> I bet making structural changes so that cost of care is more visible to patients would help a lot in the US.

It would, but it would be politically infeasible. Medicare would never let it happen, because providing price transparency in the private market would undermine the convoluted system that allows them to use private insurers to subsidize the care of Medicare patients.

Don't forget farm subsidies dumping cheap corn syrup into the bellies of our entire populace. Health care in the USA must deal with the reality of our obese and overweight masses (no pun intended).

Mental health in this country is similarly crippled by rapid societal changes, but that would take longer to explain in detail.

It's so difficult to eat healthy in the US because we're still in this false mindset of "reduce fat intake" when in reality is we should be reducing starches/sugars (carbs except for fibre and limited sugar alcohols).

Most of the "light" and "healthy" foods in stores are LOADED with sugars or starch. The FDA really needs to revisit the weight given to carbohydrates when creating the total calorie count.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBnniua6-oM

More like, there's too much sugar that people are using. It's doesn't matter if it's corn syrup or not.

Yes, but I would posit that the greatest reason that it has become such a problem is because of the subsidization that makes corn syrup so inexpensive. It's a massive negative externality that is completely unpriced.

I thought subsidies for corn-based ethanol and tariffs on sugar (lowering sweetener supply) made corn syrup more expensive.

reply


* Tariffs on sugar increase demand for corn.

* Subsidies for ethanol increases the cost of all food, including corn.

* Subsidies for corn for lots of other things[0][1] decrease the direct price of corn to consumers and food manufacturers.

As a single data point, I come from Kansas, from a family of farmers. It used to be known as the "Breadbasket of America" because of all the wheat that they grew. Its number one crop is now corn[2].

[0] https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=corn

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agricultural_subsidy#United_St...

[2] https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Kansas/Publica...

Subsidies for corn have been in place, depressing prices (relative to high-tariff sugar) long enough, that food manufacturers have incorporated corn products into almost everything you can buy at the supermarket. Once the supply chain is in place, even if corn prices rise marginally, it's going to take a large effort to eliminate it from the typical American diet.

One thing that bugs me is how limited my choices are. I believe that over-regulation drives that. Getting an x-ray for my dog is much, much cheaper than me getting one, which is just one example of an unregulated market (relatively, obviously there are licensing & safety standards)

Seems that this would be a shot. If it doesn't work, lets try something different. I'm not wedded to any solution, but I think we probably agree that healthcare is mostly broken in the US (and was even before Obamacare).

Final note - I don't distinguish between healthcare & insurance for sake of simplicity in this post.

Exactly! Hospitals don't care about inefficiencies because insurance pays for it. Patients don't care either again because insurance pays for it. Insurance can't negotiate with hospitals as patients don't ever want to lose their doctors and revolt if insurance even brings up dropping a hospital for charging exorbitant rates. Add to it an insane 4 years in college + 4 years med school curriculum that does not incentivize more people to even attempt getting into med school.

It is however possible to consider at least some technology solutions - build a more transparent system. Let patients do some cost comparison and incentivize them to find cheaper (but good options). People do care about their health and they can and should be trusted to make these decisions.

Start more clinics like the One medical group (just an example) to make preventative care easier and accessible.

> patients, payers, physicians, pharma, facilities and insurers but competing interests

I think this is made harder to see by a certain stripe of market fundamentalism that almost blends into the background for many people at this point. At this level of analysis, it's assumed that every transaction is cooperative in nature and competing interests are correctly balanced if not aligned by the time a transaction takes place. Since that's the general assumption, of course it's the specific assumption that the market will do the right thing (regulated or unregulated -- the regulations are just clothing on the incentives).

I'm talking about the general level of lay discourse that defends the recent history (and even the ACA status quo), of course. Scholarship and policy research recognizes the problem.

"Assumption that the market will do the right thing"

I find it difficult to consider healthcare a true market, since you get to find out the price/cost many weeks later. You generally have transparency over primary care visit prices, etc, but anything complicated is a total crap-shoot w/r/t what you'll be charged, by whom, and whether everyone involved is in/out of network. Ever have surgery? You get bills from parties you've never heard of all of them coming independently and its rocket science to even figure out deductibles at that point since there is no centralized ledger or central party to deal with.

reply


We sell to governments, which is similar to healthcare.

I cannot stress this enough: technology is not the hard part.

Do they have outdated software? Yes.

Can you build better software? Yes.

None of that matters if you can't get it into their hands. Procurement is the hard part. Can you empathize with the needs, fears, desires, quirks, and crazy of ten different stakeholders? Pry proprietary API specs from the cold-dead hands of one-off contractors? Educate users who's technological proficiency peaked at SMS to manage a full-featured SaaS product in 2017?

Don't focus on the software. That isn't the hard part. People are the hard part. People are always the hard part.

I think the point of this project is to replace the people, not necessarily to make software for people to use. Software is just means to an end.

reply


This is fantastic news. Congrats Watsi!

It has always seemed like this was the end goal; to build a proof of concept healthcare delivery platform for the third world. Very exciting!

EDIT: Sidenote: Thanks YC for funding Watsi as your first non-profit and attempting to tackle a hard social problem.

Founder of healthcare startup here too:

This sounds like a great project. I love the idea of building technology for healthcare in a small, controlled, active care environment, and then scaling those tools to a larger audience.

The bigger issue in healthcare IMHO is that the American healthcare model, while hugely inefficient, seems to be the system that best incentivizes innovation. We pay 10x what Sweden pays for medical devices, but the US market is the only reason those device companies can be profitable. If we move to a single-payer system in the US, the economic incentives for innovation go way down.

If someone can figure out how to lower costs, while still providing a profitable market in which drug and device companies can innovate, we'll all benefit.

There are 9.5 million people in Sweden and 320 million in the US - the huge market size in the US would still be a big incentive, whatever else you did.

reply


Healthcare definitely seems like the land of process inefficiency, even in developed countries like here in Canada, so there's plenty of opportunity for major improvement. There's still plenty of paperwork done on... paper, information that constantly has to be repeated when you go from one provider to another, and plenty of mistakes made.

Some time ago Ontario spent a massive amount of money on computerizing healthcare and it yielded nothing. I figure all the regulations, privacy issues, and overall complexity of the system makes it a tough Goliath to handle. And whatever happened to Google Health?

I feel that the solution has to come from the grassroots: get a bunch of health care providers to sync up for certain simple services, and go from there. Keep adding features little by little, keep expanding the number of participants. Do it using published and open source APIs and software. Don't try to be everything to everyone. Break a few rules, ignore some complicated standards if it can help get you there quicker. Hmmm, maybe for the latter to be possible it makes sense to start in less sue-happy countries.

> For the initial project, Watsi will fund primary healthcare for a community in the developing world and build a platform to run the system transparently.

Have they decided what country (or countries) in which this will take place?

While I'm sure there are many worthy candidates worldwide, applying the same type of program to under served communities within the USA would be great as well.

reply


I think the problem with our health care system is economic and political, not technological; unless you are talking about some new revolutionary technology like this: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/02/170207092724.h...

reply


hospitals are BIG business. They will never let their inefficiencies be addressed by an external force. They do not even share their price lists. Can you imagine going going into best buy and not knowing what anything costs? But having to get the price by researching it on the net?

reply


Love the ambition. Bring some transparency, reduce fraud, use technology to reduce cost where possible. Great idea, hope it works.

I'm skeptical it could reduce healthcare costs significantly simply because of the massive effort required to change the healthcare behemoth in even small ways. However, given the exorbitant costs of healthcare (currently paying $1800/month for a family of 4), it's worth certainly trying.

Is there a time frame on this experiment?

I'm a patient with an auto-immune disorder. I'm going to share some of my lessons/surprising things I learned in healthcare/drug discovery.

I did YC fellowship with a healthcare startup in the clinical trials space. I am one of Watsi's biggest fans(zero hedge) and excited to see them go after this.

Here's some hard things I learned over 8 months entrenched in industry, meeting everyone from Hospital execs to drug development experts.

* The top of the funnel is screwed by food environments in the USA. Completely preventable metabolic syndrome accounts for a large percentage of clinical trials research.

* One of the unfortunate realities in the USA is that a lot of our advanced drug research is financed by metabolic syndrome related drugs. There's 8K clinical trials a year and a non-trivial percentage are from metabolic syndrome related problems.

* We have a patent system that encourages developing drugs that interact with a small number of enzymes and molecules that we already know and understand how they operate. Low, if not zero risk.

* The rules around patenting pathways, treatment methodologies, research tools, and assays are flawed/seem poorly designed. As an outsider looking in, these things seem like a paralyzing bottleneck for the industry. These need to be looked at much closer.

* GPO Squeezing. The manner in which GPOs squeeze medical device companies to create an artificial monopoly and drive prices up has to be examined in a much closer way.

* Ground game & Synthetic chemistry- The reason startups in the pharma space get acquired based on my dicussions with R&D folks at multiple Fortune 500 pharma companies is two fold. 1/ The drug companies have enough sales reps to push product fast. There's massive room for some sort of disruption here to allow small scale medical device and pharma startups to push product. 2/ This one's tough, but the large pharma companies have enough money to do all the synthetic chemistry to go from lab to scale. That's changing though. What used to be a $400M requirement has shifted to a $100M requirement, but we'll see how this evolves. It's a lot different from software. The know-how is extremely well hidden behind private walls.

* Aggregated healthcare and genomic data has little value. There's 68,000 genetic marker tests on the market and 8-10 new ones come out each day. Knowing what they do and/or how they create proteins that block/assist efforts is a monstrously tough problem that isn't waiting for computation, but is waiting for actual experiments on humans.

* The mathematical complexity of drug discovery is hard. Even if the data is maximized, the throughput of discovery is low. We have 7Bn people, 15K diseases, and 3Bn genetic base pairs. Bonferonni Corrections and Family wise error rate abound. We're not waiting for super computers or for an ease of aggregating data.

* The tricky part of selling to hospitals is that you have to create ROI within 6 months.

If anyone here is building a healthcare venture or drug discovery venture and believes I can help, don't hesitate to reach out.

Godspeed.

I love this idea, and this seems like the right way to do it. Operational inefficiencies are a huge burden and it would be great to find a solution for it. I really like the idea of starting this in a small community and scaling up.

Pardon my cynicism, but I don't like the idea of choosing a patient you're going to "spend your money on" as a replacement for a basic universal healthcare. Healthcare shouldn't be a popularity contest. As an addition to a normal "basic" healthcare it's fine, but please don't replace existing systems with this stuff.

reply


I urge you to read the announcement. Watsi is going into a different space than before - integrated healthcare (including preventive action) as opposed to their traditional funding a single patient model.

reply


I read the other day that here in Costa Rica the health care 'caja' has 1 employee per 85 people, it's more like working there is the plan. I can't wait to see what Watsi does next.

reply


In Central Europe triple bypass hearth surgery costs ~ $6000. Until you fix the cost, there is no help.

reply


I wonder what the long-term on this is going to look like. It would seem to me like an amazing irony if the receiving nation ended up with better and cheaper healthcare than the US considering that YC and Watsi call the US home.

reply


I imagine they will discover that many efficiencies correlate with individuals as much as with processes and then run out of funding.

I have argued in favor of Single Payer systems on the basis of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monopsony . When buyers don't compete on price, then the price goes down. This is also known as "collective bargaining power".

You can see this borne out in the fact every developed country with a universal healthcare plan gets cheaper prices, often for the same or better outcomes than the USA. Including number of doctors per capita, which disproves the "shortages" myth. Domestically in the USA, Medicare squeezes doctors far more than other insurance companies. A "medicare for all" would do even better.

After the libertarians and anarcho-capitalists try to claim superior economic knowledge eventually they must admit simple supply and demand drives prices down in a single payer system.

But then I get the following objection: what about all the R&D that we do? Perhaps all that expensive health care in the USA results in better procedures and medical equipment, better trained doctors etc. ?

To this I say ... OPEN SOURCE DRUGS! http://magarshak.com/blog/?p=93

If you can introduce a patentleft movement in drugs the same as you have done in software, then innovations can come from anywhere.

And failing that, we can always do this compensation model: https://qbix.com/blog/index.php/2016/11/properly-valuing-con...

Why can't we import more doctors like UK and other countries in EU. Isn't that a low hanging fruit?

reply


reply


> healthcare professionals are very good at organizing and negotiating

Hardly - if that were the case, we wouldn't see so many private practices (and even hospitals) going straight out of business.

> but doctors actively prevent foreigners from being allowed to practice medicine in their jurisdiction.

This isn't really true either - it's true that there are restrictions around practicing (e.g.) in the US without completing a residency here. But contrary to popular belief, that restriction isn't within the control of physicians or any representative body of physicians. And physicians are generally rather apathetic about the topic - they don't like the idea any more than HN likes the idea of foreign developers working in the US, but physicians themselves aren't inclined to take much action on the topic.

reply


Doctors without borders disagrees with your assessment in the USA.[1]

[1] https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2014/11/doctors-w...

reply


> Doctors without borders disagrees with your assessment in the USA.

Not really - I didn't say that the barriers don't exist. I said that doctors aren't the ones responsible for them.

Requiring one year of residency in the US is not an unreasonable requirement, for a number of reasons. But the bottleneck in the number of residency slots is the funding for them (which is subsidized by Medicare), and doctors aren't even responsible for this requirement anyway.

The AMA, by the way, is not a representative body of doctors - only 25% of doctors actually belong to the AMA.


Great news. Once it gets going I'd be interested in seeing the strategy to make it sustainable. I believe donation models are inherently unsustainable so it'll be a challenge.

Cool and interesting. I'm not very familiar with Watsi, but is its innovation mainly in business processes for healthcare non-profits - mainly improving information and resources flows?

reply


https://watsi.org/about

They accept donations to fund healthcare for people in the third world, while being radically transparent (there is a Google Docs link out there with the details for every procedure they've funded).

They're also exceedingly good at weeding out fraud, and are transparent about that as well (when fraud has occurred, the resolution, and how they fix the problem moving forward).

They are, quite frankly, how you would build a single payer healthcare system as a startup.

reply


Thanks for the information! Your concluding sentence is really interesting.

I love this, its like Kiva but for third world healthcare procedures, just fantastic.

They need to make browsing for potential patients easier. After 22 pages of "View more patients" my browser starts to bog down.

A search would be good. As well as a map to select a country to view those in need.

IMO.

But really great startup!

Unless you remove people out of the equation, universal healthcare will never work. There's no incentive for anyone to be efficient, more frugal, work harder, provide a better service in universal healthcare. Humans arent wired for this.

> Unless you remove people out of the equation, universal healthcare will never work.

Every OECD nation except the US has universal healthcare; many have generally comparable outcomes and all have lower costs (both per capita and as a share of GDP) when compared to the US.

So, I'm not sure what your binary standard of "work/not work" is, but universal healthcare can and often does work better than what we have in the US.

reply


America is really interesting in that it traps people in jobs via healthcare (and other things, but health care is a big one).

I spent over a year backpacking after being out of the US for four years. I never worried too much about health care, because the few times I needed to go to a doctor, they'd tell me prices up front for uninsured foreigners. In one country, even though I wasn't a resident, my work visa did give me a discount.

I've been back in the US for a year and want to go a big road trip. I have a ton of savings, but my health care is terrible. I got a contract job with a $19/week "minimal effective coverage" plan (preventative only; the 'legal for less' type car insurance plan that is ACA approved).

After three months they gave me the PPO plan options which started at $400/month. Thankfully I haven't broken an arm, but in the 12 months working and not getting on that overpriced PPO plan, I've saved enough money even after tax that I could probably pay for a broken arm out of pocket.

I looked at ACA plans, but they were $200+/month with $6k deductibles. By not going that route, I've saved enough to actually pay that deductible.

When I quit my job this spring, I might be able to get a real plan by saying my yearly income was what I earned up to that point. But I don't plan on staying in this state at all, or any state for more than 2 ~ 3 weeks after. Since so many of these plans are tied to states/networks, what good is that anyway?

In the US you have to work .. work work work just to have basic health care. Either that or just be desperately poor. No other high income country requires this. They take care of all their people.

reply


I'm not even downvoting this because I agree/disagree, but because this argument has been brought up and discussed so many times now, it can't live alone anymore. Don't mention this without addressing the litany of counterpoints that have been raised over the past decades.

Heck, it's so overdone that even the burden of finding the counter arguments lies with you.

I'm just tired of seeing this conversation turn in circles.

Nice hypothesis! You should try to test it empirically sometime.

Or wait- other people already have!

Skim through this paper and let me know what you think.

https://www.oecd.org/els/health-systems/Universal-Health-Cov...

Somebody better tell all those non-humans in Western Europe about this.

Except for Switzerland, Western (not to speak about Eastern) Europe's universal healthcare means universal high taxes, universal low quality of treatment and universal access to waiting queues.

reply


That's not quite right. Every system has its problems, but on average most western Europeans (and Canadians) have at least as good access and quality of treatment to that of most Americans - in some cases clearly better. The margins at both ends of the economy in the US are unusual when compared to the usual suspects: The rich in the US have access to very good health care and the poor have quite bad access, in comparison.

Do you have a source for your claim of "low quality of treatment"?

Been to hospitals in France and the Czech republic. They were pretty nice.

There could certainly be a base level of care, with private insurance for additional levels. That's how it works in Taiwan.

Calling all universal healthcare non-competitive is like calling building roads non-competitive. We have government roads and private toll roads. The same goes for many services we take for granted.

A more advanced basic level of healthcare is something we are able to achieve because of our wealth and success. We already have sanitary toilets, housing, heating, clean water. Every generation has built upon what we can join together as a society to provide in order to promote our health.

In my opinion, Buffet, Gates etc. are the heroes of our time for standing up as rich folks to advocate giving back more to society. They don't view government as the enemy; rather, it is the result of our working together.

>Calling all universal healthcare non-competitive is like calling building roads non-competitive. We have government roads and private toll roads. The same goes for many services we take for granted.

Roads are a major one-time investment with occasional upkeep. Everyone can use the road without the permission or assistance of anyone else. If we develop fully robotic medical treatment, this analogy may work, but as long as medicine requires direct, many:one human interaction to be worth anything to anyone, it's not a piece of infrastructure.

>A more advanced basic level of healthcare is something we are able to achieve because of our wealth and success. We already have sanitary toilets, housing, heating, clean water. Every generation has built upon what we can join together as a society to provide in order to promote our health.

We have sanitary toilets, housing, heating, and water without nationalizing home builders, plumbers, or utility companies. All of these things are subject to sensible regulations like municipal building and zoning codes, licensing, and local utility oversight boards that have arguably done a lot to keep the little guy from getting fleeced. Maybe we could take that approach, which is a bit short of writing a blank check or setting fixed prices for all medical providers nationwide?

>In my opinion, Buffet, Gates etc. are the heroes of our time for standing up as rich folks to advocate giving back more to society. They don't view government as the enemy; rather, it is the result of our working together.

Look under the veneer on Buffet, Gates, etc. They like government because it furthers their business interests (this is especially true in the case of Buffet) and because it's easier to exercise control over money sitting in a bureaucrat's coffers, especially when you're a big name like Gates or Buffet, than money that is dispersed among the private citizenry, who really don't have any special reason to care about your opinions.

It's also very useful PR to go on TV as the richest man in the world and say "I need to give the government more of my money". What would the backlash be if he said the opposite?

While Gates and Buffet surely have legitimately laudable humanitarian interests, it's misleading to pretend that they're saints. They are free to donate to the government as they wish. Suggesting that everyone else be forced to match them percentage-wise is a different story.

This self-defeating attitude just prolongs the status quo. Plenty of countries do health care much cheaper with the same quality. Only because the US doesn't want to figure this out doesn't mean it's not possible.

reply


Universal healthcare is not the same thing as government-run and provided healthcare.

I stay late sometimes without expecting extra pay. My commitment to my clients and the products I have created is what drives me.

Maybe you only care about money so that clouds your understanding of human behavior.

These are issues that have to be overcome, but the current system in the US is utterly broken and even a somewhat flawed universal healthcare like in other developed countries would be a major step forward.

I believe humans will work out of intellectual interest and goodness of their hearts. But, I have heard many argument similar to the one posted above, against basic income but this is the first I am hearing about this with respect to basic health care, and would like to hear different perspectives on why that would not be the case.

An argument from my side would be that basic income and health may give a person means to give a dignified life, but are not going to let him buy a Ferrari.

I have heard from friends that in Northern European countries, there are people who live their whole lives on welfare. But, we also have very productive people from these societies.

"Universal" means goverment-paid. It means that we have officially accepted that healthcare is so unfathomably impossible for a normal person to afford that the government has to inflate the cost out of existence.

This is obviously not a sustainable or mature solution to the problem, but it's a band-aid that appears to relieve much of the burden involved for patients.

I broke it out once and my net salary would be about $1k less than what I receive now if I lived in Canada instead of the U.S. I know that those extra taxes aren't all directly attributable to the health care apparatus, but the unverified impression is that a lot of it goes to that.

There have been periods when I've had to pay more than $1000/mo on medical bills on an ongoing basis, and there's pretty much always at least $500/mo going out to medical payments of some type or another in our family of 7. Our credit has also been routinely hounded by the medical industry's inability to figure out its own billing. Is avoiding all of that worth a net loss of $500/mo? Probably.

The polarization in America is really sad. We need to acknowledge that these are legitimate issues. Republicans need to take their heads out of the sand and quit just shrieking that "we have the best health care in the world!!!! We're America, bitch!", and Democrats need to respect that Republicans don't think "Just have the government pay for it and increase taxation commensurately" is an acceptable solution. Let's get away from each others' throats and try to figure this out constructively.

IMO the best option is to outlaw non-catastrophic medical insurance, set up new, temporary medical device and pharmaceutical suppliers who sell brand-name products at a loss, make serious revisions to the terms of drug patents, remove any applicable governmental subsidies that encourage reckless, unsustainable expansion of medical facilities, and make a law that says medical bills cannot be included in any credit worthiness determination.

This converts everyone to self-pay, which means medical providers will have to charge prices that real people can actually pay, it will end the absurd pricing showdowns and billing shenanigans between providers and insurers that often leave patients as collateral damage, it will undercut the supply chain that ratchets up the costs for everyone on the way down to the patient, it will discourage hospitals from building extravagant campuses that rival universities and instead focus on affordable, utilitarian designs, and so on.

I can hardly think of a worse solution than "just make everyone get an insurance policy and leave everything else essentially the same", aka Obamacare/Romneycare.

That should take us a long way to a sustainable, market-based solution. But it's clear at this point that some governmental action is needed to grease the wheels here.

Healthcare isn't truly 'universal' until it is also applied to non-humans.

reply


Uh.... can we go over what you mean here?

Perhaps the parent poster meant aliens. As a play on words from "Universal". Or maybe parent poster is a member of PETA.

In any case I think it was intended as a joke.

Animals

Don't forget bacteria!

