Neural Net Side Project Makes $3500/mo Trading Stocks (indiehackers.com)
51 points by sebyddd 3 hours ago





Publication bias is a gigantic problem for amateur FinTech.

How many hundreds of engineers tried the same thing and won't get an article on the front page of HN because no one wants to read about mediocre performance? I don't want to sound too skeptical, quantitative HFT is absolutely the future, but if enough people try something that's effectively gambling, some of them are bound to succeed, and those people will get dramatically disproportionate exposure.

Isn't it more customary in the financial world to put out your Sharpe Ratio or ROI as a percentage as opposed to your monthly profit? As others have said, the profit doesn't mean anything if your principal amount is high.

I do not wish to be negative, I just think it is very hard to really judge this system without knowing the technical details behind it. Since we are currently in a bull market it could just be a fluke.

I did not read anything about backtesting. Have you done that? If so, I take it back :)

Backtesting does not mean much. It's easy to make an algo do well yesterday. Very hard to make it do well tomorrow.

True, but it would at least test OP's algo in some bearish market conditions. If no backtesting was done then it has only been tested in the current bull market.

Completely agree with you. The amount of backtesting has been very limited and the time frame was pretty short, so there are definitely changes this is a fluke. Confirming this is my main goal at the moment and I don't take any credit for creating something revolutionary.

reply


Can you speak to how much up front capital is invested to produce $3500/mo? If you put in $1000 initial capital, that is super impressive. If you put in $50K up front, then still nice, but more modest.

Can't disclose the exact capital, but the initial investment was less than the monthly profit.

not to criticize you, but this seems to have no logic - "My bot holds a single position from seconds to minutes (sometimes even hours), which makes it more of an automated trader than a high frequency trader" - so your initial investment was less than 25K$,meaning you would be tagged has Pattern Daily Trader with account freeze for 90 days - how does your Algorithm even work with that kind of investment ?

Definitely feeling like this is faux..

Edit: Some pointed it is an Indian Marketplace - but the article mentions that Initrinio provided real-time data but Initrinio only provide IEX (https://intrinio.com/marketplace/data/prices/realtime)

OP is trading on Indian markets, so there is no pattern day trading rules. It's not made very clear in the article and I was confused for a bit as well.

If he invested less than the monthly profit he it means he making more than 100%. That is pretty insane.

You can make more than 100% going to the slot machine at the casino.

The difference between gambling and trading is not that big. Trading has more ways where you can get an edge over the house, but it is not that different from poker or slot machines.

Can you say something about the software stack you used to build this? Are you using any of the existing libs like zipline or completely from scratch !

I do rely on Zipline heavily + other deep learning libraries. I see no point in reinventing the wheel. The stack is mainly Python and C++.

Do you think testing for 4 months proves your bot is better than the hundreds of serious players that spend millions on the smartest talent and the best tech tying to eek out an edge?

How are you determining true alpha? We're in a bull market. Don't mean to sound harsh but this could be blind luck.

Absolutely not. As I mentioned in the interview, the progress so far is not by any means a reliable metric and there are many factors that affected it. 4 months is not nearly enough to prove that and so far the bot works well on a very specific niche market. While there may be infinite other better approaches, this is yet another working one, which doesn't necessarily yield the best possible result. I understand your point of view and I completely agree with it.

How many trades have you executed?

What api is available to get realtime stock data?

And what api can be used for trading?

Are they expensive?

I talked about it in the interview. For this first version I used Kite for trading and mostly Intrinio for financial data. Costs vary from provider to provider, but for testing this, I went with some of the least expensive ones.

How much of motivation would you say is profit versus the challenge of the game?

Great question! To be honest, I had this idea in mind for a long time and I thought a lot about it before I actually built it. Therefore there is certainly motivation coming from the challenge of creating this and in some ways I think the profit and challenge factors are somehow correlated.

Does your bot day trade or swing/pattern trade?

Hey! The maker here. Would be happy to answer your questions on my little side project.

Have you thought about trying to trade on IEX? It could level the playing field by sidelining HFT

Are you willing to say how much money was at risk?

I'd rather not disclose the exact capital for personal reasons, but every month has been profitable so far.

What regulatory issues do you face trading with the Indian Stock Exchange when based in the US?

Also you mention you had some concern that some of the stocks may crash. Have you worked in finance in the past to be familiar with the securities offered by the NSE, BSE and MCX?

No regulatory issues whatsover. Zerodha, the company behind Kite is SEBI registered, therefore standard regulations apply for NSE and the others.

Have not worked directly in finance, but I always had an interest in it. However I accumulated most of my experience in the past year. My recent concerns concerns were based on previously observed patterns and analytical observation.

Almost no details about the "neural net". This script kiddie has no idea.

