Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The truth about freelancing (medium.com)
15 points by jonathanstark 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





In addition to everything else listed in the article, you should also learn to proofread, and especially learn the correct usage of "your" vs "you're".

And before someone accuses me of nitpicking, keep in mind that as a consultant you are very often communicating using written media.

reply


Best advice: "it’s all about finding value for your client and getting compensated for that." The less people on Earth that can do what you can, the more you should be charging, especially if it's a decent-sized organization footing the bill.

reply


Unfortunately, because there is such wide income disparity in the world, you are always going to compete against another competent freelancer who will accept much less than you. That drives everyone's rate down. I'm speaking primarily about remote freelancing jobs, which are the only ones I've accepted over the last many years.

reply


Or more realistic outside USA: You will rarely found the customer that pay top money.

You can bet we charge less not because we want, but because that is the local rate. Sometimes we can score a outsider, but for much we talk about the magical properties of remote-worldwide work, even more if is consulting/freelancing, is very much about local + native language.

reply


An unmentioned corollary: freelancing's finest hour is when you don't really need the money.

reply


Yes, or you can learn to develop software professionally and never worry about money again...

reply


Seriously, this is HN worthy?

reply


Yeah, why the negativity?

reply


Very bad article.

Tldr; freelancing is hard, keep at it.

Waste!

reply


Donald?

I actually agree

reply


Freelancing, for me, rarely involves working from home. If and when you can work remotely depends on the type of work, not your employment classification. This article was written from a very narrow perspective. Even the 100$/hour dream is misplaced. 100$ is nothing for many freelance contractors. I make more. That said, I spend 2/3 of my time on non-paid tasks such as proposals and giving talks at conferences.

Fyi, most lawyers (or their firms) operate under some form of "freelance" as an outside contractor charging by the hour. Recent surveys show that even at "big law" firms only 25% of lawyer time is actually billable hours. The rest, like me, is spent doing all the other things you must to bring in work while maintaining your freelance status.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: