And before someone accuses me of nitpicking, keep in mind that as a consultant you are very often communicating using written media.
reply
You can bet we charge less not because we want, but because that is the local rate. Sometimes we can score a outsider, but for much we talk about the magical properties of remote-worldwide work, even more if is consulting/freelancing, is very much about local + native language.
Tldr; freelancing is hard, keep at it.
Waste!
I actually agree
Fyi, most lawyers (or their firms) operate under some form of "freelance" as an outside contractor charging by the hour. Recent surveys show that even at "big law" firms only 25% of lawyer time is actually billable hours. The rest, like me, is spent doing all the other things you must to bring in work while maintaining your freelance status.
