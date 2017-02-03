Zero information is more like not knowing what probability distribution a variable comes from. Rather than hiding "what value does x take", we can hide "what probability distribution does x come from". That's one level up. (Then you could ask what the likelihood of x having a given probability distribution is, and so on -- zero information is having none of this information, all the way up.)
I think what you are saying when you use the phrase "zero information" is really "zero knowledge".
But that is not true, we have -some- information concerning the value of x, namely that the value of x is equiprobable.
Non-linear transform of a random variable:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQjk4ClpuUk
Linear transform of a random variable:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKo6-DnIxCg
If I multiply x by 0, the distribution is now just 0.
If I take abs(x) now it is positive.
Are these confusing to anyone?
But if we move it out of math, it's easier to understand: if you have some guesses about x, and I tell you nothing, you have the same guesses about x. You don't stop having guesses.
i(x) = x // We know i is uniformly distributed just as x is - preserve "unknowability"
f(x) = x^2 // We know f has higher probability between [0,1] than [1,2]
g(x) = 1 // We know g is always 1.
Just because your inputs are random, doesn't mean your output is - the implementation matters.
In any probability class, you will learn that you can't have an uniform distribution on an infinite set.
Actually,the speed of light in a vacuum is an upper bound. The actual speed of light can be substantially slower. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slow_light
Some cosmological theories do not require the speed of light to be constant and fixed, and replace that axiom with requirements on the relationship of the speed of light with other physical parameters.
> … it is simply not possible for light to be still, or even propagate at a different speed in the same medium.
So he's already acknowledged the fact that the speed of light depends on the medium. His point, though, is that light must still travel at this speed (even though the speed itself depends on the medium).
A good hash function ensures that, whatever information you have about the input, you have no more information upon seeing the hash. If you believe x is equiprobable over some range, seeing H(x) should cause you to continue to believe it's equiprobable over that range. If you believe x is the square of some random variable y which is equiprobable in some range, seeing H(x) won't convince you that x is equiprobable!
If your prior for x is equiprobable over the space of Microsoft Word documents confessing to high treason and 0 probability elsewhere, seeing H(x) won't tell you which Word document it is, but it certainly won't cause you to believe that it might be an MP3, either.
