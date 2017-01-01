Hacker News
Successful male contraceptive gel trial brings new form of birth control closer
theguardian.com
21 points
by
daegloe
2 hours ago
ollybee
28 minutes ago
Based on a technique developed in India and now the IP is owned by a not for profit
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reversible_inhibition_of_sperm...
