Ask HN: What web hosting do you use?
1 point by xcoding 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I am looking for fast, cheap hosting provider.





+1 for AWS (you can do it even cheaper with an S3 public site), but if you're not looking to manage the server(s), check out 1and1.

t2.nano on aws is under $5 a month

