Ask HN: What web hosting do you use?
xcoding
11 minutes ago
I am looking for fast, cheap hosting provider.
jcahill84
6 minutes ago
+1 for AWS (you can do it even cheaper with an S3 public site), but if you're not looking to manage the server(s), check out 1and1.
moondev
8 minutes ago
t2.nano on aws is under $5 a month
