|
|Looking for buddies for building a graph based database system
|
2 points by iammangod96 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|It would be a great project to implement data structures and algorithms. I would be using binary tree as the underlying data structure and graph algorithms for traversing. For front end, I will be using CSS/Bootstrap and backend either PHP/JAVA/C++.
Interested people contact me on my following email-
man.god96@gmail.com
Do specify informally about your skillset(what languages you know, any web development experience, knowledge of DSA,etc) so that I can put you in a relevant position in the team.
Its perfectly alright even if you are in the learning phase as the purpose of the project is itself to apply what we learn.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact