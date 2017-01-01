Open and available for everyone to see, for every build of MongoDB. Is there another database that has this much transparency? (for every build)
I at least will never trust Mongo for anything but a toy project. There are so many better options out there, options whose technical capabilities are as good as Mongo's marketing.
That depends on the data.
What type of data you have and what you want to do with it.
MongoDB isn't data specific and it claim to fame is flexible data structure.
If you want fast write and look up with very little relation Cassandra is good.
If you want searchable text document then anything that is base on Lucene is good (ES, Solr, Raven).
If you want time series there are few out there but it's a niche.
Likewise if you want graph data then there are NodeJS, Titan, etc..
MongoDB at most company I worked with was use because they don't think about what type of data it is and what performance they want. They want to store unstructure data cause it's easy.
I personally think it's a cop out, especially as a statistician/programmer.
But with Jespen tests MongoDB can finally be considered a contender. Its not like competent teams were using it in production. Right?
> While the v0 protocol remains broken, patches for v1 are available in MongoDB 3.2.12 and 3.4.0, and now pass the expanded Jepsen test suite.
> As far as I can ascertain, RethinkDB’s safety claims are accurate. You can lose updates if you write with anything less than majority, and see assorted read anomalies with single or outdated reads, but majority/majority appears linearizable.
The safety claims are accurate but like all databases, its never 100% perfect as there are tradeoffs.
https://aphyr.com/posts/330-jepsen-rethinkdb-2-2-3-reconfigu...
> That reordering was only possible because of a special workaround for a bug in an older version of RethinkDB.
> What are the risks to users? The RethinkDB team and I suspect it’s unlikely this bug will occur outside of stress testing. Cluster reconfiguration is typically infrequent, and users would need a specific series of network failures or other message delays which happen to cut the replicas apart—in a way which allows both network components to find independent majorities for their respective table configurations. In Jepsen tests, it usually takes tens to hundreds of partition/reconfigure rounds to trigger this bug.
This isn't really an architectural failure (as you see repeatedly with MongoDB) but an implementation bug.
Compared to the failures in MongoDB that are frequently architectural (rather than implementation bugs), RethinkDB passed easily and quickly fixed the implementation bugs.
Not exactly, but we published a blog post about why we took the time to write a new CI system, and that post does touch upon why we didn't use Jenkins + plugins.
https://engineering.mongodb.com/post/evergreen-continuous-in...
The team at MongoDB really cares a lot about making the best database product possible. I knew it when I was there and still think so after I've left.
When choosing a database, caring is only one aspect of it. It's necessary, but not sufficient.
None of the criticisms I have ever seen or heard about MongoDB were related to Mongo Inc and their office culture but rather their product.
>The team at MongoDB really cares a lot about making the best database product possible.
... some what ironic.
n.b. I can't find the original "Call Me Maybe" post, but this later one [1] is similar.
[1]: https://aphyr.com/posts/284-jepsen-mongodb
Any more information on this? How did he "solve" the problem?
Edit: straight from the horse's mouth [0]
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/user?id=aphyr
HN Discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9417773
I like it.
There's no "standard practice" that I know of--very few people are doing this kind of work. Behind every one of these analyses is weeks of contract negotiation where I try to convince assorted lawyers & CFOs to go along with my weird, idealistic ethical policies. And conversely, those lawyers and CFOs do their best to balance the desire for correctness with their duty to protect the company. This policy outlines how we compromise.
Originally I did offer a client veto, because clients weren't willing to sign without some assurance of control over the outcome. My current standard contract for analyses actually drops that client veto: I have final say on the analysis content and publication. There's still a grace period to allow the vendor to fix bugs & get things in order. I'm adopting this as the standard going forward, but it's been a long road to get there.
That said, I do perform private consulting--usually for in-house systems, sometimes for clients that can't afford a full analysis, and sometimes as a precursor to more involved work. That means that yes, vendors may be aware of bugs and I won't have told you about them--but I promise that my public work remains honest and forthcoming.
> "Once I've prepared a written analysis, the client may defer publication by up to three months. This gives the client a chance to understand the faults I've identified, attempt to fix bugs, update documentation, and deploy fixes to users."
So, a client can get the analysis done and attempt to defer publication for three months, after which time it'll be published. No?
I think that this really shows how mature of a Database MongoDB is.
I'd say the marker of maturity here is that MongoDB has put significant time and effort into correctness: they take clock skew and network partitions as serious failure modes, they've redesigned their replication protocol, added options for stronger reads, and invested in their own correctness test suite, and Jepsen tests, as a part of their CI process.
I want to see more than just one test from more than one source and seeing their sketchy performance in the past only time will tell if this new version will be any better.
> I think that this really shows how mature of a Database MongoDB is.
Yeah no. It's a test. We have to wait and see in productions and see the data to prove that. It's also the first version to past this test. It means something but not a whole lot without real production data and other people attesting to it.
For example, Kyle integrated some serializability tests into the VoltDB Jepsen testing that wouldn’t apply to Mongo.
Or that it took this long for them to pass basic proficiency tests. How do other database systems fare with these tests?
That being said, none of the big players in sql are there, so you can't size it up against postgres or mysql.
https://aphyr.com/posts/282-call-me-maybe-postgres
Wait, it is me not understanding what the abstract is trying to say?
Giving aphyr some money to do this makes me think much more of Mongo now; I wouldn't previously have considered it for serious use but this is an excellent demonstration of intent.
I can't imagine developing any software that involves relationships between entities that does not have data consistency. Check constraints, foreign keys, and data type validation all provide a minimum sanity level of the underlying data that allows your mind to focus on more important things. Otherwise you're entire application is going to be littered with those same sanity checks.
I'm not saying that all apps need that type of data store or that there isn't room in this world for NoSQL stores, I mean specifically that complicated interdependencies and validation checks lend themselves well to the relational model.
