The team at MongoDB really cares a lot about making the best database product possible. I knew it when I was there and still think so after I've left.
When choosing a database, caring is only one aspect of it. It's necessary, but not sufficient.
None of the criticisms I have ever seen or heard about MongoDB were related to Mongo Inc and their office culture but rather their product.
Open and available for everyone to see, for every build of MongoDB. Is there another database that has this much transparency? (for every build)
I at least will never trust Mongo for anything but a toy project. There are so many better options out there, options whose technical capabilities are as good as Mongo's marketing.
n.b. I can't find the original "Call Me Maybe" post, but this later one [1] is similar.
[1]: https://aphyr.com/posts/284-jepsen-mongodb
HN Discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9417773
I think that this really shows how mature of a Database MongoDB is.
I'd say the marker of maturity here is that MongoDB has put significant time and effort into correctness: they take clock skew and network partitions as serious failure modes, they've redesigned their replication protocol, added options for stronger reads, and invested in their own correctness test suite, and Jepsen tests, as a part of their CI process.
For example, Kyle integrated some serializability tests into the VoltDB Jepsen testing that wouldn’t apply to Mongo.
Or that it took this long for them to pass basic proficiency tests. How do other database systems fare with these tests?
That being said, none of the big players in sql are there, so you can't size it up against postgres or mysql.
https://aphyr.com/posts/282-call-me-maybe-postgres
Wait, it is me not understanding what the abstract is trying to say?
Giving aphyr some money to do this makes me think much more of Mongo now; I wouldn't previously have considered it for serious use but this is an excellent demonstration of intent.
I like it.
There's no "standard practice" that I know of--very few people are doing this kind of work. Behind every one of these analyses is weeks of contract negotiation where I try to convince assorted lawyers & CFOs to go along with my weird, idealistic ethical policies. And conversely, those lawyers and CFOs do their best to balance the desire for correctness with their duty to protect the company. This policy outlines how we compromise.
Originally I did offer a client veto, because clients weren't willing to sign without some assurance of control over the outcome. My current standard contract for analyses actually drops that client veto: I have final say on the analysis content and publication. There's still a grace period to allow the vendor to fix bugs get things in order. I'm adopting this as the standard going forward, but it's been a long road to get there.
That said, I do perform private consulting--usually for in-house systems, sometimes for clients that can't afford a full analysis, and sometimes as a precursor to more involved work. That means that yes, vendors may be aware of bugs and I won't have told you about them--but I promise that my public work remains honest and forthcoming.
> "Once I've prepared a written analysis, the client may defer publication by up to three months. This gives the client a chance to understand the faults I've identified, attempt to fix bugs, update documentation, and deploy fixes to users."
So, a client can get the analysis done and attempt to defer publication for three months, after which time it'll be published. No?
I can't imagine developing any software that involves relationships between entities that does not have data consistency. Check constraints, foreign keys, and data type validation all provide a minimum sanity level of the underlying data that allows your mind to focus on more important things. Otherwise you're entire application is going to be littered with those same sanity checks.
I'm not saying that all apps need that type of data store or that there isn't room in this world for NoSQL stores, I mean specifically that complicated interdependencies and validation checks lend themselves well to the relational model.
