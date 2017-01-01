Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche' (themoscowtimes.com)
28 points by spaceboy 1 hour ago





But beating your wife is fine apparently https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/30/russia...

At the same time Russia is the go to country for hosting "revenge porn" sites and image forums with stolen nude photos. Because that wouldn't damage the psyche of anyone?

Fine if you decide that porn is bad, I don't agree, but that's something the Russians need to work out for themself. It's the blatant lying and use of double standards that annoys me.

It's standard practice for Russia to do things for one reason and give a completely unrelated official reason as excuse.

I'm not too familiar with the specifics of this case, but I can easily imagine this just being a case of nationalist protection. In that they want people to go to local Russian porn outlets that can be better controlled, tracked & monetized. Then again, it could also be something as simple as some Russian official being pissed off and on a personal vendetta mission.

Repressive regimes are also somewhat damaging to the psyche. Just saying.

I'm not trying to defend Russia, but the UK is trying to do this too. Well, actually they've already done it.

No, they're in the process of doing it right now.

The Digital Economy Bill is currently in the Lords. It's actually going to the Committee Stage tomorrow.

That's the bill that will force age verification (with security implications subsequently) as well as banning "non-conventional" pornography in the UK.

You can read more over at ORG: https://www.openrightsgroup.org/campaigns/digital-economy-bi...

And if you'd like to write to a Lord on the issue: https://www.writetothem.com/lords

Like the man said,

> Repressive regimes are also somewhat damaging to the psyche

Yep ;-) and they are taking steps towards becoming more repressive, including the new Snooper's Charter. I'm not saying that porn is/isn't damaging to the human psyche - but repressive regimes are. And co-incidentally repressive regimes love banning things. Probably from the logic of if I don't like it you shouldn't.

While I might find a lot niches of porn a little distasteful... or a lot distasteful in some cases, I think they're reaching a bit. Surely the kinds of people visiting these sites are already interested in seeing this kind of stuff... and thus are already 'damaged'. I feel like the cause and effect is being reversed somehow. Perhaps that's just me.

There is a large amount of anecdotal evidence that pornography has been at least a contributing factor in ruining relationships. Moreover, arguments can be made that even at the individual level, viewing of pornography is (1)habit-forming, (2)distort one's views/expectations of sex & intimacy.

I think censorship of any form is very stupid. This one included. However the notion that porn can sometimes be bad is not unfounded. Even vanilla porn, let's leave the sick/twisted stuff aside. Excepting illegal things like child porn & bestiality I doubt any consensus can be reached as to what is considered distasteful.

In counter to your anecdotal evidence, I have personal and anecdotal evidence that it can also make relationships way better.

The danger of discussing the issue from anecdotal evidence is that we don't know if cause and effect are reversed. There might be a huge group of porn consumers that aren't habitual consumers and don't have distorted views of sex & intimacy. It is only the ones that are stuck in habit and/or have the distorted views that make up the anecdotes.

There might be other factors at play for people that fall into destructive consumption of porn.

I agree. You could make the argument that pornography damages people's lives. Of course that doesn't mean the state has the right to censor it.

By the same token, I wonder if an argument could be made that the availability of free internet pornography has led to a decrease in sexual assaults/violence/rape. I know of no research into this, but it's not a totally implausible argument on the face of it.

You are correct. The linked source claims that sexual assault rates have halved since the early 90s.

Of course, correlation != causation, but 50% is a huge amount and it overlaps quite neatly with the growth of the internet.

https://www.rainn.org/statistics/scope-problem

"Damaged" is certainly an interesting word choice, given that the American standard of sexuality and sexual expression is already unhealthy.

Edit to add: Unfortunately I don't know anything about Russian standards.

I used the word "damaged" in reference to the headline that it "Damages human psyche", I wasn't using this in terms of my own perspective. We're all fucked up in our own unique and fascinating ways... to the point that I'd say that labeling our tastes as fucked up or damaged almost seems ridiculous. We're all on the spectrum somewhere. Every last one of us.

By looking at the page it seems that there is a preference on a little more "mature" women on Brazzers. But can't comment on the content otherwise because I have no interest of becoming a customer.

Most children are interested in eating candy. Doesn't mean we should give them unrestricted access to as much candy as they want.

Are you suggesting that a grown adult shouldn't be able to make their own choices?* I find that absurd.

*EDIT: To be clear, I'm talking about choices on what sort of media to consume.

All societies provide restrictions on human behaviour. Grown adults do make their own choices. To become gambling addicts, to beat wifes, to lie to each other. Not all of our choices are good or correct. We should always have the humility to accept we can make bad choices and that adulthood doesn't confer some mystical ability to make only good choices.

The difference is making restrictions through compassion, as a loving parent does to a child. Compared to making restrictions out of a desire for control, like all authoritarian rulers.

You bring up a good point, in that my question was poorly worded, I've edited it to be more clear.

Both of the stances you're trying to draw a moral distinction between are authoritarian stances.

They are suggesting parents should start parenting again.

Which is utterly irrelevant to the topic of Russia blocking porn sites.


If you think people watching porn sites are damaged, you need some self-reflection.

I am not quite sure what you refer to. There are basically only niches in porn and a lot them a distasteful or even disgusting, but on the other hand reading the article it is not clear to me that porn they specialized in, the last one I saw made by that company was only special in that it did not end in a body shoot.

OK... but since when has Russia been moralistic about anything? Some of the nastiest most immoral webhosts on the planet ever have operated out of Russia for years.

Could this be Russian purveyors pulling strings to get "the competition" shut-out locally on some comically absurd moral pretext?

At least since Tolstoy.

Why that site and not others.

I guess it's quite a random choice, because this is not really "Russia blocks" but "local court blocks", and "local" here is no joke: "Bolshaya Chernigovka village" [1]

[1] http://sudact.ru/regular/doc/wlnIqKKopzdq/

UPD Related article in Russian with photos:

"How local courts which block porn sites look like"

https://tjournal.ru/40727-zdes-blokiruut-pornosaiti

From the article... "The move follows Roskomnadzor’s decision to blacklist adult video site Pornhub in September 2016."

I think the question is still valid though: Why these sites?

There are sooo many porn sites out there, that blocking just a couple seems like a waste of time.

Probably both are damaging, but what is more damaging, violent video games or porn?

reply


For an adult that has a fully formed identity and personality. Probably very little damage can be incurred from either.

So what is the implication from the fact that it is impossible to block porn for people who are not "an adult that has a fully formed identity and personality"?

Do you have any evidence for either of them being damaging?

And unblocks YouPorn on the same day.

Source:

https://twitter.com/roscomnadzor/status/828984752476651523

If you start to debate the merits or costs of porn to the human psyche, you've already lost.

Delegitimization and criminalization of vice is an old, old, old, old, old trick in the book to stir people up against a "degenerate" "other" as a means to engineer their consent for their leaders to accumulate power and wealth.

It also provides a convenient way for dissidents to be delegitimized or arrested when police "find" (i.e. plant) evidence of drugs/porn/what-have-you. Old trick, works as well today as it has for thousands of years.

Inevitably anti-pornography laws are enforced more harshly against more vulnerable groups.

Same with drug laws under Nixon/Reagan/Duerte.

It could be a trick, or, porn could be damaging to the human psyche.

