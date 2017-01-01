reply
Fine if you decide that porn is bad, I don't agree, but that's something the Russians need to work out for themself. It's the blatant lying and use of double standards that annoys me.
I'm not too familiar with the specifics of this case, but I can easily imagine this just being a case of nationalist protection. In that they want people to go to local Russian porn outlets that can be better controlled, tracked & monetized. Then again, it could also be something as simple as some Russian official being pissed off and on a personal vendetta mission.
The Digital Economy Bill is currently in the Lords. It's actually going to the Committee Stage tomorrow.
That's the bill that will force age verification (with security implications subsequently) as well as banning "non-conventional" pornography in the UK.
You can read more over at ORG: https://www.openrightsgroup.org/campaigns/digital-economy-bi...
And if you'd like to write to a Lord on the issue: https://www.writetothem.com/lords
> Repressive regimes are also somewhat damaging to the psyche
I think censorship of any form is very stupid. This one included. However the notion that porn can sometimes be bad is not unfounded. Even vanilla porn, let's leave the sick/twisted stuff aside. Excepting illegal things like child porn & bestiality I doubt any consensus can be reached as to what is considered distasteful.
There might be other factors at play for people that fall into destructive consumption of porn.
By the same token, I wonder if an argument could be made that the availability of free internet pornography has led to a decrease in sexual assaults/violence/rape. I know of no research into this, but it's not a totally implausible argument on the face of it.
Of course, correlation != causation, but 50% is a huge amount and it overlaps quite neatly with the growth of the internet.
https://www.rainn.org/statistics/scope-problem
Edit to add: Unfortunately I don't know anything about Russian standards.
*EDIT: To be clear, I'm talking about choices on what sort of media to consume.
The difference is making restrictions through compassion, as a loving parent does to a child. Compared to making restrictions out of a desire for control, like all authoritarian rulers.
Could this be Russian purveyors pulling strings to get "the competition" shut-out locally on some comically absurd moral pretext?
There are sooo many porn sites out there, that blocking just a couple seems like a waste of time.
Delegitimization and criminalization of vice is an old, old, old, old, old trick in the book to stir people up against a "degenerate" "other" as a means to engineer their consent for their leaders to accumulate power and wealth.
It also provides a convenient way for dissidents to be delegitimized or arrested when police "find" (i.e. plant) evidence of drugs/porn/what-have-you. Old trick, works as well today as it has for thousands of years.
