reply
As far as practical power, electric is far more useful than gasoline for aggressive city and interstate driving (unless you have a long stretch of open pavement). The lack of transmission gives a distinct advantage in surprise-passing a gasoline sports car. The thrill of instant power cannot be overstated!
Going from 0-60 is a nice perk (quick), but until these cars can hold that speed longer (fast) many car enthusiasts aren't likely to bite.
The most important part of your comment was the other parameters, not of speed but of the car itself. A friend of mine is a Ferrari owner who admires what Tesla can do but will die before he gives up the hard roar of a powerful engine.
You can dig up lots of videos where they race Teslas against Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Up to 60 the supercar is barely hanging on, but at that point the Tesla is tapped out while the supercar still has plenty of acceleration, and it completely leaves it behind.
0-100 mph is still a pretty common performance indicator in its own right, it's just less commonly used compared to 0-60.
And they're doing that. Mainly hybrids https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koenigsegg_Agera. Electric for the start, gas for the win.
reply