Tesla Model S P100DL Motor Trend all-time world record 60mph in 2.27s (twitter.com)
20 points by saurabh20n 1 hour ago





But can it complete a lap around the track without going into limp mode? High-power bursts are nice and all but sustained performance is important too.

This includes supercars with $1M price tags right? Honest question: why aren't all supercars electric if this is possible? I get that there are other parameters important for driving fast, like handling, but won't a million-dollar electric Bugatti always be faster than a gas one?

Right now a Tesla will overheat if you run it at top speed consistently. Electric is unmatched for instant torque, but the current battery technology makes electric unsuitable for sustained high speed.

As far as practical power, electric is far more useful than gasoline for aggressive city and interstate driving (unless you have a long stretch of open pavement). The lack of transmission gives a distinct advantage in surprise-passing a gasoline sports car. The thrill of instant power cannot be overstated!

I don't think it's an issue with the batteries but rather the heat on the power electronics.

I know they have Formula E, but I'd love to see a all-electric Tesla in Le Mans.

It's not faster, it's quicker, and there's an important distinction between the two—particularly for $M car owners.

Going from 0-60 is a nice perk (quick), but until these cars can hold that speed longer (fast) many car enthusiasts aren't likely to bite.

The most important part of your comment was the other parameters, not of speed but of the car itself. A friend of mine is a Ferrari owner who admires what Tesla can do but will die before he gives up the hard roar of a powerful engine.

One answer comes by looking at the 0-100 times instead of just 0-60.

You can dig up lots of videos where they race Teslas against Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Up to 60 the supercar is barely hanging on, but at that point the Tesla is tapped out while the supercar still has plenty of acceleration, and it completely leaves it behind.

Also 1/4 mile times and Nürburgring times.

Doesn't 0-100 usually refer to kph, such that it's almost equivalent to 0-60mph (100kph is ~62mph)?

Not really. If you see both figures on the same page without any units named, you can generally assume from the context that 0-60 and 0-100 bare both in miles.

0-100 mph is still a pretty common performance indicator in its own right, it's just less commonly used compared to 0-60.

Yes, it does.

And they're doing that. Mainly hybrids https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koenigsegg_Agera. Electric for the start, gas for the win.

