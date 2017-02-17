Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hans Rosling has died (gapminder.org)
Professor Rosling is just the type of man we would need in todays political landscape. A character with a strong belief in verifiable facts and using those facts to change the world for the better.

My favorite video of his: A huge chunk of the women in the world spend a depressing amount of their time washing clothes. The washing machine has done more for women than anything else: http://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_and_the_magic_washing_...

Sad day for all of us who value a fact-based worldview in these dark days of rising nationalism and euroscepticism.

Vila i frid, professor Rosling.

Sad day. RIP.

For some context: Hans is famous here for his fantastic series of TED talks which cover population growth, poverty and development.

Totally changed (well, confirmed) my world view.

Start here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTznEIZRkLg

Great presentation, thanks for sharing it. Are there any others you recommend?

Sad news, his visualizations and approach to communication were the first to get me interested in this field.

Google's cached version: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:8ws7tWb...

So sad, this guy was amazing and very enlightening in an era of misinformation.

Check out his presentations: https://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_on_global_population_... (to showcase just one)

A sad day indeed. One of his TED talks changed my career forever:

https://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_shows_the_best_stats_...

I saw him give a variant of this talk at Google, it was very powerful. The world has lost a great teacher.

Could you elaborate?

I am filled with sadness about this.

A sad day, indeed. I will miss his creative and entertaining ways of showing how the world is getting better. Especially in these dark times.

What a loss! Seeing his TED talks did make an impact on me. He truly was an inspiring person.

Hans Rosling truly changed the way I view information, and the world. A great loss indeed.

Had the honor to see a talk of him live at the TEDSalon in Berlin 2014. Very inspiring. Great loss. RIP Hans

Aw man. What a loss! Hans is the guy that gave me eyes to see statistics as something beautiful and exciting. I still remember the first time I saw his TED Talk: http://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_shows_the_best_stats_y...

Truly a great loss, but his style and enthusiasm will endure! I'll never forget the first time I watched him speed up the world..

This is very sad.

He could explain very complex issues in a way everyone could understand. Something that is need more than ever now in the age of fake news and alternative facts...

RIP

Goodbye Hans. You will be sorely missed.

Well, let's not just assume that. Let's collect some data and see...

:)

Yes, I agree, he will be missed.

I will always remember his advocacy to teach, share and contribute knowledge. Amazing talks too. Sad and shocking day

Very sad news. He inspired me.

Sad sad day! He seemed to have boundless energy in his talks, did not expect this...

What a sad day. I will miss his way of making facts really exciting

I truly hate cancer.

What a loss to humanity. This man's lectures and explanations of population growth epitomized hope for me. Empathy in motion!

Heartfelt love and condolences to his family.

This is on of his TED talks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVimVzgtD6w

Also fuck cancer.

Very sad. Another victim of pancreatic cancer. A couple of months ago, astronaut Piers Sellers died from it.

Ever since I heard Randy Pausch's "The Last Lecture", I take notice when people die from pancreatic cancer, which a decade later, is still basically a death sentence.

http://www.cmu.edu/randyslecture/

> I take notice when people die from pancreatic cancer, which a decade later, is still basically a death sentence.

And that's unlikely to change given how late symptoms show and how benign they seem.

It could change with easier screening methods.

...or you could find a way to detect it earlier. I'm not sure why you'd simply throw up your hands in defeat. It's not an unsolvable problem, just a difficult one.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/02/170206111912.h...

