Vila i frid, professor Rosling.
For some context: Hans is famous here for his fantastic series of TED talks which cover population growth, poverty and development.
Totally changed (well, confirmed) my world view.
Start here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTznEIZRkLg
Check out his presentations: https://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_on_global_population_... (to showcase just one)
https://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_shows_the_best_stats_...
He could explain very complex issues in a way everyone could understand. Something that is need more than ever now in the age of fake news and alternative facts...
RIP
Yes, I agree, he will be missed.
Heartfelt love and condolences to his family.
Also fuck cancer.
Ever since I heard Randy Pausch's "The Last Lecture", I take notice when people die from pancreatic cancer, which a decade later, is still basically a death sentence.
http://www.cmu.edu/randyslecture/
And that's unlikely to change given how late symptoms show and how benign they seem.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/02/170206111912.h...
