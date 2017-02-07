Hacker News
Scaleway New Cloud Servers for Intensive Workloads
online.net
37 points
by
edouardb
2 hours ago
2 comments
juskrey
42 minutes ago
Fascinating. My 2014 2.5 GHz i7 MbPro is just 10-15% faster in 7z benchmark.
lossolo
1 hour ago
If anyone interested, I've checked the CPU, it's Xeon D-1531 2.2 GHz.
