> Contrary to widespread belief, public key pinning [19] — an HTTPS feature that allows websites to restrict connections to a specific key — does not prevent this interception. Chrome, Firefox, and Safari only enforce pinned keys when a certificate chain terminates in an authority shipped with the browser or operating system. The extra validation is skipped when the chain terminates in a locally installed root (i.e., a CA certificate installed by an administrator).
Seems like a strange default to me. I feel like the user should be notified of this, for instance if they're using a work computer to access their bank account or something like that.
That's not to say I disagree with the sentiment that this is something employers (and other organizations providing access to devices) should be obliged to disclose, but that is perhaps more of a legal and educational issue.
> We deployed these heuristics on three
diverse networks:
> (1) Mozilla Firefox update servers,
> (2) a set
of popular e-commerce sites, and
> (3) the Cloudflare content
distribution network.
> In each case, we find more than an order of
magnitude more interception than previously estimated, ranging
from 4–11%.
> As a class, interception products drastically
reduce connection security. Most concerningly, 62% of traffic
that traverses a network middlebox has reduced security and
58% of middlebox connections have severe vulnerabilities. We
investigated popular antivirus and corporate proxies, finding that
nearly all reduce connection security and that many introduce
vulnerabilities (e.g., fail to validate certificates).
Maybe this will have to wait until after the team from this paper releases their fingerprints: https://github.com/zakird/tlsfingerprints
It's an IP routing concept. AS Numbers are used to refer to different networks (run by different ISPs and providers) on the internet.
