Ask HN: What are the most requested algorithms during technical interviews?

When I was young and eager to please I would put up with this sort of thing. In fact, I used to think there must be something wrong with me, that I was a bad programmer for not having every data structure and sorting algorithm perfectly memorized at all times.
Now that I'm starting to get old and realize it's all BS, if you ask me to write quicksort on a whiteboard I'm going to roll my eyes and walk out.
When they are unable to answer "When was the last time someone implemented one from scratch" then I ask them "Why are you asking candidates questions that are not relevant to the job? Wouldn't it be better to evaluate the candidates against the role they will fill?"
Then if they give B.S. answers you can politely say "Thanks, but no thanks" and then go - I try and dig a bit deeper to establish whether there was a really cool and interesting story about why they had to implement one themselves, or whether they're just full of rubbish and literally have no idea what they're doing
Asking people to code a sort in an interview can be very useful as it shows whether they can actually code or not.
I've had people write horrible code in interviews many times and that is a major indicator that I shouldn't hire them for a coding position.
I consider myself a good programmer. I have a PhD and about 10 years professional experience. But right now I can't remember the different sorting algorithms, and in the very unlikely situation that I would need them... well there's Google.
Or shuffling an array - anyone can do it, but there's performance and correctness questions.
In practice I'm guessing so many candidates fail out much earlier. The number of people that can't, say, reverse a string, or words in a string (not even getting into Unicode) is staggering.
It's probably more about filtering rather than actually trying to seriously evaluate candidates.
Sadly many people have little idea there exists a world of SQL beyond 'select * from table where foo = bar'.
Often I read stories/comments and it feels as if questions of these sort are for the interviewer to prove a weird dominance of some sort and not to actually determine the competency of the interviewee.
This day in age I wish people would just say, "This job is mobile app development and simple REST APIs. If you want to ask about that go ahead, I'm not solving a problem which has a 1,000 solutions on Google."
Or alternatively, "Sure, give me a second. (Pulls out phone.) Here, this is the wikipedia entry on Insertion Sort."
For that kind of job, why would you ever roll your own rather than using tools that have libraries of standard algorithms and data structures?
You don't have to walk far from the beaten path at all before custom data structures start making lots of sense. Most interesting data structures in the literature are only implemented in a resuable, available way in one or two languages, if that.
More importantly, understanding this means you'll know the right questions to ask, or even be able to say upfront that a certain well-liked product some exec wants to use won't scale, even if the trial with a dataset less than RAM works "really fast!".
I don't think complex algorithms are that common in interview questions, especially the ones that are well known.
But, I personally like to ask this one, cause it came up in my day to day job, and is quite deep:
Many people I interviewed managed to do it, and I passed many people who didn't. Usually I start the question by saying:
"this came up in my day to day job and I found it interesting. It seemed simple, but it took me a solid 2 hours to solve properly. I don't expect you to finish it during the interview, but I'd like to see what are you thoughts about how to solve this." For me it's a good question to assess:
1 If the person enjoys programming
2 If the person can articulate the problem to another person
3 If they are creative
4 To what degree they have a programming culture (how they talk about enumeration etc).
If they finish in 5 minutes using recursion, then you can ask how to make it so the enumeration can be enumerated in parallel, which is very useful, and involves ordering/gray codes and what not.
Language features and "how do I"s can be googled, and can reasonably be learned in the first weeks on the job; a good understanding of algorithms generally requires study, and takes much longer to do well at. Further, even if the algorithm is completely new to them, you can still learn a lot from their problem solving methods.
Finally, it shows that they can code. You would be surprised how many people can interview well but cannot actually code. I learned this the hard (and expensive) way several years ago, and since have made coding a central part of the interview. Sure, I probably lose some candidates who think it's "beneath" them, but in all honesty with that kind of attitude they're probably not the ideal hire either.
The point isn't to see if someone knows the answer (in fact, if they obviously do we'll move on to something else). The point is to see how they problem solve, and what their `toolbox' looks like.
To that end I never as "implement algorithm x", but rather "here is a problem [or set of requirements], how would you approach it".
The best versions of these are deep in the sense I think you are replying to. This means you can easily fill as much time as you want discussing different approaches or details.
There's also `repeated_combination` (if elements can be used more than once) and you can even add `.lazy` on the end to avoid building the entire array of combinations if you're only interested in some.
Given that we're mostly a large web application with a relational database, I think it's very appropriate for the job, and the question came almost straight out of real world experience.
Questions that depend on either leaps of insight or the interviewee having heard the question before make for dreadful interview questions. The former leads to too much variance to be a good measure; the latter makes the answer meaningless.
There are a few small tricks. Something that you can get in an interview even if you have never seen it before.
We do ask for an offline coding exercise featuring date math which is actually Mong the hardest problems known to man. :)
