Ask HN: What are the most requested algorithms during technical interviews?
47 points by bsvalley 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 40 comments | favorite
What are some of the most requested algorithms during technical interviews?





Pfft... I was once asked to build an R-tree (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R-tree).

When I was young and eager to please I would put up with this sort of thing. In fact, I used to think there must be something wrong with me, that I was a bad programmer for not having every data structure and sorting algorithm perfectly memorized at all times.

Now that I'm starting to get old and realize it's all BS, if you ask me to write quicksort on a whiteboard I'm going to roll my eyes and walk out.

I woudln't roll my eyes and walk out, but I would ask them when the last time somebody in their organization implemented an R-Tree from scratch, then if they actaully answered the question, they better have a really good answer for the next question: why not use a mature, well tested, perforamnce enhanced library?

When they are unable to answer "When was the last time someone implemented one from scratch" then I ask them "Why are you asking candidates questions that are not relevant to the job? Wouldn't it be better to evaluate the candidates against the role they will fill?"

Then if they give B.S. answers you can politely say "Thanks, but no thanks" and then go - I try and dig a bit deeper to establish whether there was a really cool and interesting story about why they had to implement one themselves, or whether they're just full of rubbish and literally have no idea what they're doing

Yeah, I'm getting to be the same. I'll happily talk to you about various algorithms with as much technical depth as I can muster given the algorithm of choice, but I've no interest in coding on your whiteboard. If you can't glean my level of understanding from a conversation, that's your problem. If you want to know if I can code, that's what my github is for.

> if you ask me to write quicksort on a whiteboard I'm going to roll my eyes and walk out.

Asking people to code a sort in an interview can be very useful as it shows whether they can actually code or not.

I've had people write horrible code in interviews many times and that is a major indicator that I shouldn't hire them for a coding position.

Is regurgitating an algorithm actually a useful way to interview?

I consider myself a good programmer. I have a PhD and about 10 years professional experience. But right now I can't remember the different sorting algorithms, and in the very unlikely situation that I would need them... well there's Google.

I think the point is that they're simple. Like binary search, which a 7 yr old can grasp. Or writing a simple hash table, at least in psuedo code.

Or shuffling an array - anyone can do it, but there's performance and correctness questions.

In practice I'm guessing so many candidates fail out much earlier. The number of people that can't, say, reverse a string, or words in a string (not even getting into Unicode) is staggering.

No, it isn't. The problem is that interviewing from the side of the interviewer is an incredibly difficult skill and it's an easy short-cut to thinking you've got a way of separating the wheat from the chaff.

I suspect these question are asked because they are easy to ask and give clear binary answers.

It's probably more about filtering rather than actually trying to seriously evaluate candidates.

Not really an algorithm but I like to ask about the difference between inner and outer join. It can start a nice conversation about database design, normalization, performance, consistency,... I did get quite a few blank stares or "Yeah I do have SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle and PostgreSQL on my CV but I don't actually do it that much" answers, unfortunately.

A full outer join or left or right? If you want to see how old someone is ask them about the * = syntax :)

Sadly many people have little idea there exists a world of SQL beyond 'select * from table where foo = bar'.

I believe it should depend on the domain of the job you're interviewing for. If the job is heavy in large data sets and number crunching, then it makes sense to ask an algorithm question. If the job is integrating disparate APIs, then it makes sense to ask about how to define an easily consumable API. And while there are definitely positions that could require both pieces of knowledge it doesn't mean every position should expect encyclopedic knowledge of algorithms.

Often I read stories/comments and it feels as if questions of these sort are for the interviewer to prove a weird dominance of some sort and not to actually determine the competency of the interviewee.

This day in age I wish people would just say, "This job is mobile app development and simple REST APIs. If you want to ask about that go ahead, I'm not solving a problem which has a 1,000 solutions on Google."

Or alternatively, "Sure, give me a second. (Pulls out phone.) Here, this is the wikipedia entry on Insertion Sort."

The problem is the companies who ape Google's process, since the domain Google hires for is "the entirety of software engineering" due to their req-blind hiring philosophy.

Google, is well Google. The problem is companies who copy Google blindly without taking a moment to think about what the actual problems their engineers are solving. (You said, "ape" so I'm not sure what that meant. I may have just re-commented your original comment.)

To ape means to "imitate, especially in an absurd or unthinking way". Think "monkey see, monkey do". But your comment might have helped clarified the post for others.

> If the job is heavy in large data sets and number crunching, then it makes sense to ask an algorithm question.

For that kind of job, why would you ever roll your own rather than using tools that have libraries of standard algorithms and data structures?

Pre-packaged libraries are generally optimized for being composable and generic. When trying to get more performance, it can make sense to e.g. create an index or lookup that can be used in multiple steps, or fold multiple iterative steps into a single iteration, or take advantage of the data's distribution to use a more specific approach, etc.

You don't have to walk far from the beaten path at all before custom data structures start making lots of sense. Most interesting data structures in the literature are only implemented in a resuable, available way in one or two languages, if that.

You will almost certainly not be writing your own, until you do.

More importantly, understanding this means you'll know the right questions to ask, or even be able to say upfront that a certain well-liked product some exec wants to use won't scale, even if the trial with a dataset less than RAM works "really fast!".

I certainly hope you wouldn't "roll your own" but you do need to understand how to identify the type of data and the correct algorithm to use in processing it based on the requirements provided.

Fibonacci is very common, just to see if the person knows what complexity is about, and to see if the person understands the tradeoff between readability / conciseness and complexity.

I don't think complex algorithms are that common in interview questions, especially the ones that are well known.

But, I personally like to ask this one, cause it came up in my day to day job, and is quite deep:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/127704/algorithm-to-retur...

Since it's "quite deep" and you might have spent hours looking for a solution on the Web, why would you ask this question to a candidate in a 45 min interview? Do you think it's fair? And how would you define success since everyone would fail on this question? Just curious...

By quite deep, I meant that it's easily understandable, it's hard enough, and there are tons of different solutions. You can also see differences in recursion vs iterative, and talk about ordering and Gray codes, and all sorts of things.

Many people I interviewed managed to do it, and I passed many people who didn't. Usually I start the question by saying:

"this came up in my day to day job and I found it interesting. It seemed simple, but it took me a solid 2 hours to solve properly. I don't expect you to finish it during the interview, but I'd like to see what are you thoughts about how to solve this." For me it's a good question to assess:

1 If the person enjoys programming

2 If the person can articulate the problem to another person

3 If they are creative

4 To what degree they have a programming culture (how they talk about enumeration etc).

If they finish in 5 minutes using recursion, then you can ask how to make it so the enumeration can be enumerated in parallel, which is very useful, and involves ordering/gray codes and what not.

You learn a lot more about a candidate by seeing them tackle a reasonably tough problem than you do by pop-quizzing them on language features.

Language features and "how do I"s can be googled, and can reasonably be learned in the first weeks on the job; a good understanding of algorithms generally requires study, and takes much longer to do well at. Further, even if the algorithm is completely new to them, you can still learn a lot from their problem solving methods.

Finally, it shows that they can code. You would be surprised how many people can interview well but cannot actually code. I learned this the hard (and expensive) way several years ago, and since have made coding a central part of the interview. Sure, I probably lose some candidates who think it's "beneath" them, but in all honesty with that kind of attitude they're probably not the ideal hire either.

Once I was interviewed by a very seasoned developer. The only question he asked me was to write a C function that swaps the content of 2 pointers. He told me 90% of the people he saw screwed it up.

reply


This is, of course, the point of FizzBuzz.

http://wiki.c2.com/?FizzBuzzTest

I typically wouldn't ask any "implement algorithm x" questions, but I do ask technical questions.

The point isn't to see if someone knows the answer (in fact, if they obviously do we'll move on to something else). The point is to see how they problem solve, and what their `toolbox' looks like.

To that end I never as "implement algorithm x", but rather "here is a problem [or set of requirements], how would you approach it".

The best versions of these are deep in the sense I think you are replying to. This means you can easily fill as much time as you want discussing different approaches or details.

I dunno about "deep" - it's literally available in the Ruby stdlib:

http://ruby-doc.org/core-2.4.0/Array.html#method-i-combinati...

There's also `repeated_combination` (if elements can be used more than once) and you can even add `.lazy` on the end to avoid building the entire array of combinations if you're only interested in some.

Fizzbuzz and despite its popularity many people still get it wrong.

That is simply not true.

Nortel once asked me to write "Hello World" in C++ when I was fresh out of school. You can't make this stuff up.

We ask a question that is roughly a little bit of database entity design, and a bit of scaling.

Given that we're mostly a large web application with a relational database, I think it's very appropriate for the job, and the question came almost straight out of real world experience.

I'm not sure if it is "binary search", but it certainly would be an interesting test, see [1].

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=1277459

Binary search is a terrible interview question because there's a handful of gotchas in the implementation.

Questions that depend on either leaps of insight or the interviewee having heard the question before make for dreadful interview questions. The former leads to too much variance to be a good measure; the latter makes the answer meaningless.

Determine if a linked list is a loop or not.

There are a few small tricks. Something that you can get in an interview even if you have never seen it before.

I have been asked a lot of problems whose solution was a variation of Breadth First Search.

At my one phone-screen with Google a long time ago: decide if all nodes in a binary tree fullfil the condition that elements in the left sub-tree are smaller than or equal to the node value, and all elements in the right sub-tree are greater than or equal. Good question I think, since you need to be able to use recursion + a tree is a simple and useful data structure.

i just ask hello world in language they know.No point for me asking basseyen formula,or what ever formula.We solve problem client only

Fwiw, for our web/mobile device shop we ask 0 algorithm questions. I find those kinds of things rarely if ever come up in practice for our team and a person who makes it through the rest of our process would likely be up to the task.

We do ask for an offline coding exercise featuring date math which is actually Mong the hardest problems known to man. :)

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13294318

Each interviewer in my experience has their own special algorithm they love to ask. For instance I was asked a question about the Boyer-Moore majority algorithm which is so obscure and rare and hence I messed that interview up. It is usually not the Splay Trees, AVL Trees, Merge Sort it's the logic behind your contextualization of the algo in the problem being asked to be solved

Sorting, especially Quicksort or similar sorts. Insertion/Selection might be asked as well

