Show HN: Design as you build with ViewsDX
2 points by dariojcravero 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Hey HN!

Over the last months (or years, who's counting?!) we've been running many experiments with this simple goal in mind:

We want to simplify writing code.

Simplify it to the point where every designer, developer and product manager can be hands-on making, tweaking and improving the apps they create.

We aim at removing the need for a hand-off.

Would you like design interfaces as you build them?

It's a long shot, but since we understood that design is engineering, we feel relentlessly excited about it.

Today we are launching Preview of ViewsDX together with this super detailed tutorial https://learn.viewsdx.com/put-interfaces-together-like-lego-blocks-df5d30abcecb#.1kx24mvoy

Stay creative and make stuff!






Looks really cool, I will definitely give this a try!

reply




