Compartmentalization mitigates that threat. I have multiple online personas, and Mirimir is the only one who goes on about privacy, anonymity, etc. The only one who visits HN, Wilders, etc. Mirimir and other online personas also share no contacts. However, Mirimir does use pseudonyms ;)
The math behind it is quite simple and very reliable for many datasets, which makes it very easy to build robust fingerprints based on browsing / location / behavior data. In my opinion, this is what most big companies rely on today for identifying users, as this is more robust than cookie-based mechanisms, which become more ineffective as the use of multiple devices and blockers increases.
Here's the link to the video (you can choose the language in the menu, by default it's German but the talk is also available in English and French):
https://media.ccc.de/v/33c3-8034-build_your_own_nsa
