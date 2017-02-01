It seems to me that many of the banks' concerns are legit. I personally am not particularly keen on yet another API being made available to a bunch of rapacious VC-funded startups that facilitates my intimately personal financial info being spread around. Personally I bank with metro bank in the UK, they're new, competitive, and frankly pretty darn good, all for free. Do I need even more "financial services" thrown at me when there are apparently zillions of bricks and mortar operators already offering me everything from credit cards, subprime, insurance, car finance, re-mortgaging, yada yada yada yada at infinitum?
I would argue that in this case, the banks' and my interests are somewhat aligned. They're protecting my privacy! How many profit seeking entities on the internet can say that?
The essential issue is that while I understand that fintech would dearly love to get its hands on people's money, is there actual demand from said people for even more financial services? Or is this kind of post just a bit of regulatory arbing and/or regulatory lobbying for a zero sum transfer of economic rents to the fintech space.
What am I missing?
