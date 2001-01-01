Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How I built the IMDb message boards, in 2001
(
beatworm.co.uk
)
36 points
by
yread
6 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
alex_hitchins
5 hours ago
I enjoyed reading this. These retrospection articles always make me think that somehow life as a dev was somewhat better back in the day. Perhaps it's just old age bring on cynicism, but I feel like I enjoyed development more a decade ago.
reply
colinstrickland
28 minutes ago
I'm not sure about better, but it was certainly a very different set of disciplines
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply