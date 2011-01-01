Edit: You made some really good UX detail choices:
- Grid that snaps on releasing items
- Column object (smart!)
- Omitting zoom is also probably a good idea (complicates a lot of stuff in the browser: fighting with native zoom, text rendering bugs in firefox etc)
- In general being very resistant against feature creep is probably a good idea (in our case, users demanded tons and tons of stuff to be added)
reply
Milanote has replaced my previous workflow — an entire wall of post-its, and roughly half a dozen moleskines - with pages of others tacked in between the sheets.
There's a few cool features too — my favourite being ‘view as document’. It takes series of interconnected ideas, and then serialises them into a linear narrative that can be viewed as a document. Perfect for presenting your idea to stakeholders.
I particularly like Milanote not only because it helps me to visualise my ideas, but I can ‘reflow’ and organise them in ways that helps me to make connections between ideas I never saw before. It helps me be a better creative thinker.
Edit: You made some really good UX detail choices: - Grid that snaps on releasing items - Column object (smart!) - Omitting zoom is also probably a good idea (complicates a lot of stuff in the browser: fighting with native zoom, text rendering bugs in firefox etc) - In general being very resistant against feature creep is probably a good idea (in our case, users demanded tons and tons of stuff to be added)
reply