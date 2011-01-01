Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Milanote – A notes app for creative work (milanote.com)
18 points by oliebol 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





We made 5 or 6 major versions of a similar tool from 2011-now (https://spacedeck.com), in the end it failed to monetize in a significant way. We will probably open-source it soon to provide a continuity path for the (relatively small) core userbase.

Edit: You made some really good UX detail choices: - Grid that snaps on releasing items - Column object (smart!) - Omitting zoom is also probably a good idea (complicates a lot of stuff in the browser: fighting with native zoom, text rendering bugs in firefox etc) - In general being very resistant against feature creep is probably a good idea (in our case, users demanded tons and tons of stuff to be added)

Thanks! We're definitely trying to keep it pretty simple—Spacedeck looks cool too :)

I've used Milanote in beta for the last few months - and I can attest, it's a great platform for creative thinking. Calling it a "notes app" falls short of how good it is.

Milanote has replaced my previous workflow — an entire wall of post-its, and roughly half a dozen moleskines - with pages of others tacked in between the sheets.

There's a few cool features too — my favourite being ‘view as document’. It takes series of interconnected ideas, and then serialises them into a linear narrative that can be viewed as a document. Perfect for presenting your idea to stakeholders.

I particularly like Milanote not only because it helps me to visualise my ideas, but I can ‘reflow’ and organise them in ways that helps me to make connections between ideas I never saw before. It helps me be a better creative thinker.

Is it a web app? It isn't obvious from their website and I can't find information. I also don't feel like signing up.

Yes. It's a webapp.

My recent findings is that it's better to not take any notes at all. Instead of adding some item to your todo list, do it immediately and don't send it off like some nasty surprise to your future self. The smaller my notes.txt the less complications I have to worry about and I can go on living a happy and fulfilled life.

Fantastic app! I was a bit reluctant to try it out because I prefer desktop apps, but I gave it a try and I love it. Instantly changed the way I work.

