I implemented LSA a few years ago based on these papers and it just seems like LSA/LSI to me..
[Update]
Just found this:
> In this sense we have come full circle to the methods presented earlier that rely on matrix factorization (such as LSA). Where LSA uses SVD to find the best fitting subspace in terms of the co-variances of words across documents, the Glove model explicitly optimizes wordvectors to reflect the likelihood of their co-occurrence. The point, however, stands that Word2Vec is not an entirely novel approach to arrive at word vectors that capture semantic meaning in their substructure.
