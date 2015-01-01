Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What device do you use to read academic papers with?
The device? My laptop.

The setup on my laptop:

- Zotero (https://www.zotero.org/) A software that allows you to easily keep references to academic papers right from your browser. Available as standalone app with multiple browser extension, or directly integrated into firefox. When you are on a paper's webpage, clicking on the button extracts its information, its PDF (if available) and do a capture of the webpage and store everything structured. You can then copy citation directly from zotero, generate a bibtex file, or use libreoffice extension. It also allow to sync between computer up to 300M, and extending the storage is quite cheap.

- Zotfile (https://github.com/jlegewie/zotfile) An Zotero extension that monitor the download folder to let you attach downloaded PDF to existing entries. It also rename PDFs with the pattern you want. And the killer feature: It is able to extract what you electronically annotated on the PDF (Highlights, comments)!!

- Okular (https://okular.kde.org/) For reading and annotating PDF. Straightforward use, nice annotations tools (F6 to open, double click items to make them permanent). Ctrl-S to save the annotation to file (otherwise stored somewhere in the user home file).

All these are open source software and are available on Linux!

Print out onto paper, then I can read it anywhere, annotate it and file it away if I will need it for future work. I vastly prefer it to reading on a screen.

[Boox M92](https://wiki.mobileread.com/wiki/Boox_M92) It is great to study academic papers or read any pdf document.

A printer.

What I need is an e-ink device that lets me take notes on it and is large and fast and shows the images in color. Zooming would make it superior to paper. It's just not there yet. I tried to read articles in NCBI's ebook format on my kindle but you can't hop back and forward easily on a Kindle and note taking is of course not an option.

I'm always using my Surface Pro 4 in tablet form, it's great for that. (And I can also mark up using my pen)

Kindle DX, the discontinued one with the really big screen. It fits a whole page nicely.

One day its battery is going to die, and I have no idea what I'll do then.

I really tried to use a 6'' kindle for that, but it just doesn't work. I tried it with .pdf, but the screen is just to small and scrolling is not really comfortable. When I tried to convert them to .mobi with calibre, all formulas just looked nasty. Today, I read them on my 14'' ThinkPad with Redshift installed. It does its job well, but it isn't as handy as a Kindle would be.

this device looks nice: https://getremarkable.com/

Mendeley. Not the nicest UX, but it syncs, has tags relevant for academic papers and can export everything as a bibtex file.

I second Mendeley. Highlighting features, sharing. Awesome software

I only wish it had pen support (surface). If I could markup papers as I go with my pen it would be the ultimate tool.

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 (2015?) with Xodo PDF Reader. The screen is very good and big enough to read and highlight/comment PDF's, even for todays standards. Xodo also saves the annotations directly back to the original PDF. Using Dropsync/Dropbox for syncing with the PC.

Laptop when I'm at my desk, but otherwise I actually use my smartphone. It's a biggish one, and in landscape orientation it's enough to fit the (printed area of) the width of a pdf page in a decent font size.

The convenience of just taking the phone out of my pocket and start reading more than compensates for not having a whole page in view.

Kindle Voyage. A bit slow for some graphics-heavy papers though.

not a kindle.

their stupid idea to make it just small enough to not fit a page from a pdf, and the completely broken scrolling killed it. even tried the larger one. same problem.

they may have prevented the two people that would have read a pirated pdf of a novel instead of buying it from amazon. but it cost them the entire academia market.

It's hit or miss, but sometimes Calibre's conversions for native formats is pretty good at getting the conversion+scaling right. My partner is a chemist and she's had a lot of luck with various ACS publications rendering right after a conversion

I use Mendeley on my desktop which has a big screen and allows me to take notes side by side with a text editor.

If you've tried the Kobo Aura One (7.8" screen) would love your feedback.

A dumb old laser printer that doesn't know I've been feeding it cheap aftermarket toner for more than 10 years.

It's not a waste of paper if paper is the most efficient way to get my work done. It has a large viewport and unlimited battery life, while only weighing a fraction of most electronic alternatives.

The only thing that a computer does better is searching, but this problem can be easily solved by having a PDF open on the computer as well.

Laptop, but in all honest I am still waiting eagerly for a good and fast enough e-ink second monitor, reading on a Kindle is such an improvement over a regular screen but the sluggishness is horrible ...

I have a Kindle but I would never use it to read academic papers. Reading a PDF on Kindle is a real pain as

1. The screen size is too small for a readable, fit-to-screen experience

2. Scrolling is too sluggish to even try, you don't want to scroll horizontally and vertically on a PDF which is zoomed a few levels

Currently, laptop works much better I'd say.

I usually read with my brain.

reply


You're new to HN, but as you'll find out, we don't really recommend posting jokes or wisecracks in the comments in an endeavor to keep the signal-to-noise ratio a little higher.

GoodReader on iPad

Agreed, an iPad with goodreader is the way to go (in particular its notetaking and extensive file management options). I might even go for the 12.9" pro model at some point but the standard 9.7" model is enough for most pdf's.

GoodReader's zoom in-out is so fast (at least on iPad Air 2), even on complex PDFs, that it's easy enough to zoom in on the occasional thing that's too small to read.

I've been thinking about upgrading to a 12.9" iPad Pro myself, but the additional benefits (larger screen, Apple Pencil support, better colour fidelity) aren't worth it for my use cases.

Print.

SONY DPT

I wonder why no one mentioned it, but I would like Mendeley to have a device like this that only has Mendeley and I will be so happy.

iPad plus iAnnotate. Syncs with Dropbox and works brilliantly. GoodReader would work as well apparently.

If I'm working with a paper (i.e. running experiments, writing code) then my workstation. If I'm just reading a paper, then iPad Pro.

