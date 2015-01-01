Ask HN: What device do you use to read academic papers with?

The setup on my laptop:
- Zotero (https://www.zotero.org/) A software that allows you to easily keep references to academic papers right from your browser. Available as standalone app with multiple browser extension, or directly integrated into firefox. When you are on a paper's webpage, clicking on the button extracts its information, its PDF (if available) and do a capture of the webpage and store everything structured. You can then copy citation directly from zotero, generate a bibtex file, or use libreoffice extension. It also allow to sync between computer up to 300M, and extending the storage is quite cheap.
- Zotfile (https://github.com/jlegewie/zotfile) An Zotero extension that monitor the download folder to let you attach downloaded PDF to existing entries. It also rename PDFs with the pattern you want. And the killer feature: It is able to extract what you electronically annotated on the PDF (Highlights, comments)!!
- Okular (https://okular.kde.org/) For reading and annotating PDF. Straightforward use, nice annotations tools (F6 to open, double click items to make them permanent). Ctrl-S to save the annotation to file (otherwise stored somewhere in the user home file).
All these are open source software and are available on Linux!
What I need is an e-ink device that lets me take notes on it and is large and fast and shows the images in color. Zooming would make it superior to paper. It's just not there yet. I tried to read articles in NCBI's ebook format on my kindle but you can't hop back and forward easily on a Kindle and note taking is of course not an option.
One day its battery is going to die, and I have no idea what I'll do then.
I only wish it had pen support (surface). If I could markup papers as I go with my pen it would be the ultimate tool.
The convenience of just taking the phone out of my pocket and start reading more than compensates for not having a whole page in view.
their stupid idea to make it just small enough to not fit a page from a pdf, and the completely broken scrolling killed it. even tried the larger one. same problem.
they may have prevented the two people that would have read a pirated pdf of a novel instead of buying it from amazon. but it cost them the entire academia market.
It's not a waste of paper if paper is the most efficient way to get my work done. It has a large viewport and unlimited battery life, while only weighing a fraction of most electronic alternatives.
The only thing that a computer does better is searching, but this problem can be easily solved by having a PDF open on the computer as well.
1. The screen size is too small for a readable, fit-to-screen experience
2. Scrolling is too sluggish to even try, you don't want to scroll horizontally and vertically on a PDF which is zoomed a few levels
Currently, laptop works much better I'd say.
I've been thinking about upgrading to a 12.9" iPad Pro myself, but the additional benefits (larger screen, Apple Pencil support, better colour fidelity) aren't worth it for my use cases.
